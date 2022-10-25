Read full article on original website
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Did You Know This Popular Dating Show is Based in Texas?
If you are a big fan of reality television, specifically dating shows, then you are probably familiar with Netflix’s show ‘Love Is Blind’. The third season was recently release and the drama is just as hot as usual. If you are a few episodes into season three...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
You May Check In But Never Check Out? Haunted Hotels in Texas
Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any, and everything haunted, from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and, in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't, or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
12 Of The Best 15 Chicken Fried Steaks Are Found In Texas
As a child, I always wondered where the chicken was in a chicken fried steak! I knew it was steak but didn't know where the chicken part was. Ohh the innocence of childhood. Growing up in Texas, chicken fried steak ruled the menu, whether it was made at home by my mom or grandmother or going out to Bonanza Sirloin Pit or Western Sizzlin, a good chicken fried steak always hit the spot and it still does.
