Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
Collider
The Good, the Bad, and the Hungry: A History of Cannibal Horror
There’s something about cannibalism that just fits so well in the horror genre. Perhaps it’s because it taps into so many pieces of the genre. It can be gory and shocking, but it can also carry a number of psychological elements depending on the story it’s in. As a plot device, it can be used to ask so many questions about human nature, morality, and survival, and there have been a number of creative uses of cannibalism in horror. And some really, really not great uses. But we’ll get there.
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in October
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include a feminist cookbook, a piercing memoir and revisited favourites. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Rebecca May Johnson, writer. A friend recently sent me...
Are witches real? Of course! Witch historian and modern practitioners share history, types.
Witchcraft is open to interpretation depending on the practitioner or scholar. It dates back to the 10th century, but there are modern practitioners.
Fly Through the Shires of Literature on a Motor-Car
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Novels are excluded from "serious reading," so that the man who, bent on self-improvement, has been deciding to devote ninety minutes three times a week to a complete study of the works of Charles Dickens will be well advised to alter his plans.
getnews.info
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: Reader, I Murdered Him by Betsy Cornwell
I loved the idea of a teenage vigilante and knew I’d have to read Reader, I Murdered Him ASAP. Also I cannot get over the title! What starts off as a Jane Eyre retelling except from Adele’s POV, ends up transforming into something else! Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Q&A With Author Leslie Kain
Secrets In The Mirror with author Leslie KainBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)
newyorkalmanack.com
Documentary: The Great American Novel, Truman Capote & Che Guevara
The author, a former Union Army Captain, composed his essay with the intention of identifying a “canonical” work that encompassed America’s diversity and energy, whilst reflecting its national character (at a time that for many of his countrymen “America” was still a vaguely determined concept). In search of that narrative De Forest referred to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852) as a possible candidate, but he eventually concluded that the Great American Novel had not been written as yet.
Thomas Cahill, popular history writer, dead at 82
NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Cahill, a scholar of ancient languages and belief systems with a knack for popular storytelling who engaged history readers with such bestsellers as “How the Irish Saved Civilization” and “Desire of the Everlasting Hills,” has died at age 82. Travis...
A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré 1945-2020 review – missives accomplished
John le Carré – David Cornwell as he then was – grew up among the lies of his fraudster father Ronnie. He then entered a world of secrets, reporting on leftist students when he was at Oxford before working in intelligence for MI5 and MI6. Deception was his domain and as much as he hated Ronnie he worried about coming from the same “mad genes-bank”. Instead he became a novelist; a less damaging way to tell lies.
FodorsTravel
We Rank the 10 Worst Dystopian Worlds in Fiction From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘1984’
A world where books are banned. A society where children fight to the death. A country where citizens are cloned. These are the scariest dystopian books, ranked. One of the great joys of reading fiction is escaping into a new world where none of our everyday social conventions can control us. But have you ever stopped to think about your favorite dystopias and what it would be like to live in them? This list takes 10 of the best sci-fi and dystopian fiction books and ranks their worlds by which ones would be the worst to live in.
getnews.info
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” by Anna Liachenko voted Fiction Book of the Year.
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” is a fantastic debut novel for travel adventure lovers and young adults. Anna Liachenko’s new book, “The Adventures of Mat Rufs: Book One Mexican Jewel,” has been voted Fiction Book of the Year by Corporate Live Wire and highly received by readers who enjoy the whirlwind adventure that every chapter unlocks. Since its release, the book has been a top seller in its category as travel adventure lovers rush to hop on and join the ride.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
An Interview with Rilla Askew
The novelist talks complex characters, Tudor England, and what Hilary Mantel meant to her. Rilla Askew is the author of five novels, a book of short stories, and a collection of linked essays. Her first novel, The Mercy Seat, was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award. Born in southeastern Oklahoma, she wrote the seminal novel about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Fire in Beulah, which won the American Book Award. Here, we discuss her latest novel, Prize for the Fire.
stuckinabook.com
No Love by David Garnett #1929Club
Considering I wrote about David Garnett substantially in my doctorate thesis, it is a bit embarrassing how few of his novels I’ve read. In my defence, I wrote about his first books (Lady Into Fox and The Man in the Zoo), so his later books were less relevant – but I must have bought No Love more than ten years ago and had it waiting on my shelves. (The picture above is borrowed from Barb’s review.)
Comments / 0