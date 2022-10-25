ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saylorsburg, PA

Driver Who Crashed School Bus Was Using Handheld Device: Police

A 46-year-old man from Easton is facing child endangerment charges after police say it was determined that he was “using a handheld cellular device” while operating a Colonial Intermediate Unit bus which struck a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township on Aug. 29, which was the first day of school in Saucon Valley and most other area districts.
EASTON, PA
WOLF

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Hanover Township

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 1200 block of South Main Street on Tuesday. At approximately 7:50 PM, police responded to the area for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after crash in Monroe County

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County has died after a crash last week. That wreck happened last Wednesday on Fiddletown Road in Eldred Township, near Kunkletown. Officials say Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorsburg, was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over. He later died at the hospital.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Section of I-81 north reopens after multi-vehicle crash

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A section of Interstate 81 northbound was closed in Lackawanna County due to a crash. According to PennDOT, I-81 North is closed beginning at Exit 191A (Dickson City). The estimated time of reopening was 3 PM, but officials had the scene cleared by 1:15 PM.
DICKSON CITY, PA
WOLF

Teen to face homicide charges in Luzerne County Court

BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A teen from Sugarloaf will face criminal homicide charges in Luzerne County Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend back in August. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Alan Jay Meyers, 17, was charged as an adult by State Police for the death of Kassadey Matulevich on August 27th.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash downs wires in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Officials investigate death of one-month-old baby

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police, Nanticoke City Police, and the Luzerne County Detectives Unit are investigating the death of a one-month-old infant. On Monday around 10 AM, PSP-Wilkes-Barre was contacted by Nanticoke City Police to assist with a death investigation in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke.
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Missing 6-year-old from Chester County found safe in VA, mother arrested

UPDATE | Officials say that 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall has been arrested in Fairfax, Virginia following a traffic stop. Gutshall is accused of kidnapping her 6-year-old daughter, Zoe Moss from a Downingtown, Chester County elementary school on October 25. Police say both Gutshall and Moss were located during the traffic stop.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Sisters arraigned for stabbing woman at apartment complex

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two sisters are jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility facing charges related to a stabbing in Hanover Township on Tuesday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 25-year-old Jovona Bradford and her 27-year-old sister, Jofenna J. Dietterick, are accused of attacking a woman in the Hanover Village apartment complex where they all reside.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Police: Woman arrested for breaking into home, stabbing man and woman

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she broke into a home on Wednesday and assaulted and stabbed two people. According to the Duryea Police Department, multiple agencies were called to the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea around 11:30 AM for a reported stabbing and assault.
DURYEA, PA
WOLF

Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
ALLENTOWN, PA

