WFMZ-TV Online
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Man dies days after rollover crash, coroner says
A 65-year-old Monroe County man died Monday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a being in rollover crash Wednesday in Eldred Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Ralph Boyer, of the Saylorsburg section of Ross Township, was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m. An autopsy is...
sauconsource.com
Driver Who Crashed School Bus Was Using Handheld Device: Police
A 46-year-old man from Easton is facing child endangerment charges after police say it was determined that he was “using a handheld cellular device” while operating a Colonial Intermediate Unit bus which struck a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township on Aug. 29, which was the first day of school in Saucon Valley and most other area districts.
WOLF
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Hanover Township
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 1200 block of South Main Street on Tuesday. At approximately 7:50 PM, police responded to the area for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by...
Man dies after crash in Monroe County
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County has died after a crash last week. That wreck happened last Wednesday on Fiddletown Road in Eldred Township, near Kunkletown. Officials say Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorsburg, was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over. He later died at the hospital.
Woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated in July crash in Bethlehem
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
WOLF
Section of I-81 north reopens after multi-vehicle crash
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A section of Interstate 81 northbound was closed in Lackawanna County due to a crash. According to PennDOT, I-81 North is closed beginning at Exit 191A (Dickson City). The estimated time of reopening was 3 PM, but officials had the scene cleared by 1:15 PM.
No Serious Injuries Reported In Lawrence Township Crash
October 26, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–At 10:22 a.m. Lawrenceville Fire Departments, EMS and Lawrence Police were dispatched to Franklin…
WOLF
Teen to face homicide charges in Luzerne County Court
BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A teen from Sugarloaf will face criminal homicide charges in Luzerne County Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend back in August. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Alan Jay Meyers, 17, was charged as an adult by State Police for the death of Kassadey Matulevich on August 27th.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash downs wires in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
WOLF
Officials investigate death of one-month-old baby
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police, Nanticoke City Police, and the Luzerne County Detectives Unit are investigating the death of a one-month-old infant. On Monday around 10 AM, PSP-Wilkes-Barre was contacted by Nanticoke City Police to assist with a death investigation in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke.
WOLF
Missing 6-year-old from Chester County found safe in VA, mother arrested
UPDATE | Officials say that 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall has been arrested in Fairfax, Virginia following a traffic stop. Gutshall is accused of kidnapping her 6-year-old daughter, Zoe Moss from a Downingtown, Chester County elementary school on October 25. Police say both Gutshall and Moss were located during the traffic stop.
Crash On Route 1 In Lawrence Township Creates Major Delays
October 26, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER) – Traffic along Route 1 was reduced to a crawl in both directions…
Bucks County woman missing for weeks; investigators seek public's help
The DA says something isn't adding up in the search for Elizabeth Capaldi.
WOLF
Sisters arraigned for stabbing woman at apartment complex
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two sisters are jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility facing charges related to a stabbing in Hanover Township on Tuesday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 25-year-old Jovona Bradford and her 27-year-old sister, Jofenna J. Dietterick, are accused of attacking a woman in the Hanover Village apartment complex where they all reside.
WOLF
Police: Woman arrested for breaking into home, stabbing man and woman
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she broke into a home on Wednesday and assaulted and stabbed two people. According to the Duryea Police Department, multiple agencies were called to the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea around 11:30 AM for a reported stabbing and assault.
Fire Truck Hit By Car At Scene Of Serious Bucks County Crash: Officials
A fire truck responding to a serious accident on I-95 in Bucks County was hit by a passing car, authorities said. Fire officials in Bensalem responded to the scene of a crash on a southbound I-95 lane, south of Woodhaven Road, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, said the Cornwells Fire Company in a post.
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
WOLF
Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
