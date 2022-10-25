DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she broke into a home on Wednesday and assaulted and stabbed two people. According to the Duryea Police Department, multiple agencies were called to the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea around 11:30 AM for a reported stabbing and assault.

