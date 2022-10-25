Read full article on original website
aerotechnews.com
New officers set to be installed at Edwards Civ/Mil
PALMDALE, Calif. — Chairing the Aerospace Valley’s Civilian Military (Civ/Mil) Support Group into its 34th year of service and support for Edwards Air Force Base will be Matthew Winheim, a leading STEM/STEAM educator and prior active-duty Airman. Winheim, founding administrator and executive director of the Palmdale Aerospace Academy,...
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
Antelope Valley Press
A surprise from Prize Patrol
PALMDALE — Carol McCrea was on the phone with her daughter, Tuesday afternoon, when the doorbell camera showed someone with a bouquet of roses at her door. At first, she figured it was a florist, but a second look revealed helium balloons.
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
Check out LA's only electric fire truck, and the first one in North America
The electric fire truck only takes 30 to 45 minutes to charge.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
capitalandmain.com
Workers Protest Subcontractor at Rick Caruso’s Americana at Brand Shopping Mall
On a recent Thursday at noon at the Americana at Brand shopping mall in Glendale, chants of “Rats go home!” drown out a piped in Paul Simon tune as several dozen union staffers from the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters picket the construction site, handing out flyers and AirDropping them into the iPhones of passing shoppers.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022
November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
SoCal will stay warm during the day on Thursday, but expect cooler nights
If you've been enjoying the weather in Southern California these past few days, you can expect to see more of it through the weekend.
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
foxla.com
Bass, Caruso in final stretch of heated LA mayoral campaign
The election for the next Mayor of Los Angeles is just weeks away. Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are on the final stretch of the campaign trail.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening 2 new stores Friday
Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is opening two new stores Friday, one in Tucson, Arizona, and the other in Palmdale, California. Sprouts operates about 380 stores in 23 states. In Tucson and Palmdale, the openings will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting, and customers can receive 20% off their purchases throughout...
rv-pro.com
Container Imports to Los Angeles, Long Beach Plummet
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Oct. 19, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20 thousand signatures need to be gathered in 120 days before they can be verified and sent to city council to move forward with a special election.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale approves purchase of property
PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council took advantage of a Los Angeles County tax-default auction to approve the purchase of property near the Palmdale Transportation Center for use in the future. The Council approved the purchase of two vacant parcels on the southwest corner of Avenue Q-3 and Sixth...
Comments / 0