The Lebanon High School volleyball program has been a consistent, winning program under head coach Jenny Collins. The 2022 season was no different, as the Lady ‘Jackets finished the season with an 18-8-6 overall record. Lebanon fell to Republic on Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in three sets (11-25, 21-25, 16-25). “Always tough ending a season on a loss, and for every team in the state but one, this is the eventual end result,” Collins said about the loss. “Republic is a very athletic team and tough to defend along the net with their front row standing 5-foot-9 and above.” For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO