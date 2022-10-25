Read full article on original website
JASON ALLEN GORING SR.
Jason Allen Goring Sr., 46, of Eldridge, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1976, in Waukesha, Wis. to Jerry Goring Sr. and Cheryl Palmer Goring. On March 20, 2021, he was united in marriage to Susan Benson and they shared one year together.
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD
Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
WARD ALAN LEDBETTER
Ward Alan Ledbetter, 70, of Richland, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lebanon. He is survived by one sister, Anna Bryan of Crocker; brother-in-law, Rex Gerber off Watertown, S.D.; nieces and nephews, Kathy Lefebvre of Watertown, S.D.; Steve Gerber of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Rex Gerber Jr. of Watertown, S.D.; Mark Bryan of Crocker; Becky White of Republic, and Susie Bryan of Springfield; several great nieces, great nephews, special cousins, and many friends.
Republic ends Lebanon’s season in districts
The Lebanon High School volleyball program has been a consistent, winning program under head coach Jenny Collins. The 2022 season was no different, as the Lady ‘Jackets finished the season with an 18-8-6 overall record. Lebanon fell to Republic on Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in three sets (11-25, 21-25, 16-25). “Always tough ending a season on a loss, and for every team in the state but one, this is the eventual end result,” Collins said about the loss. “Republic is a very athletic team and tough to defend along the net with their front row standing 5-foot-9 and above.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Miss Merry Christmas registration is open
Christmas is just around the corner and preparation is underway for Lebanon’s annual Miss Merry Christmas Scholarship Pageant. Registration for the 2022 Little Miss Merry Christmas/Junior Miss Merry Christmas and Miss Merry Christmas Scholarship Pageant is now open to residents of Laclede County. For more on this story see the LCR.
YLLONDA JEAN WENZEL
Yllonda Jean Wenzel, 72, of Laquey, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. She is survived by her husband Don Wenzel of the home; two sons, John Wenzel (Chris) of Laquey, and Mike Wenzel (Barbie) of Laquey; six grandchildren, Amanda, Reth, Kaitlyn, Alex, Max, and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Isabo and Mila; four brothers, Kevin Day (Cathy) of Kansas City, Mo.; Mike Dey of Fulton; Shawn Day (Betsy) of Fulton, and Dennis Dey of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
GEORGE WHEELER
George Wheeler, 74, of Waynesville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in his home. He was the former Waynesville Mayor and Ward I Councilman. Survivors include his wife Linda Wheeler of the home; two children, Brent Walters (Bernice) of St. Robert, and Neda Walters of Waynesville; five grandchildren, Noah Walters of Waynesville; Jason Tinsley of St. Robert; Quenton Tinsley of St. Robert; Ariel Barbarick (Travis) of Denver, Colo., and Coty Eady (Brian) of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Beau, Ella, Denver, and Jason; other relatives and friends.
No one injured in fire on Prosser Street
Shortly before 11:40 p.m. Monday, Lebanon police reported a house on Prosser Street as fully engulfed in fire. Its occupants were reported to be out of the home. City fire crews were dispatched to the house shortly after. A report of a full propane tank behind the home prompted LPD officers to evacuate the homes in the danger zone. For more on this story see the the LCR.
JOHN D. McGLYNN
John D. McGlynn, 75, of Marshfield, formerly of Willow Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Springfield. He was born May 16, 1947, in Kokomo, Ind. to Ernest D. and Lillian (Poston) McGlynn. On Nov. 28, 1968, he married Cheryl Hayes. He was an insurance agent for...
Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
ROGER JAMES LaMOUNTAIN
Roger James LaMountain, 84, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in his home near Waynesville. He is survived by his wife Pauline of the home; three children, Reda Tomason and husband Todd of Lenexa, Kan.; Robin Smith and husband Paul of Owens Cross Roads, Ala., and Randy LaMountain and wife Deborah of Crocker; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Shirley LaMountain of the state of Nebraska; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man Escapes Serious Injury In Semi Truck Accident
A Lebanon truck driver escaped serious injury at 12:15 this morning in Carter County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the rig driven by 47-year-old Rex C. Kelly of Lebanon ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, and overturned. Kelly was taken to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View with minor injuries. The accident occurred on Highway 60, 3 miles east of Van Buren.
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
a-z-animals.com
9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri
Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
KYTV
Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
NORMA JANE McQUEEN
Norma Jane McQueen, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Conway, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in her home. She was born May 12, 1933 in Conway, Mo. to Albert and Janie (Wood) Haymes. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. McQueen and daughter, Robin Dee Dunnam.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
lakeexpo.com
Healing Horses At Lake Of The Ozarks: Forget-Me-Not Needs Volunteers
It’s likely the largest herd of horses in the state of Missouri. Grazing the rolling hills of Linn Creek, only a stone’s throw from Lake of the Ozarks, approximately 200 horses make up the Forget-Me-Not herd, and each of them has a story. A 501(c)3, Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue’s...
