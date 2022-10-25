ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Laclede Record

JASON ALLEN GORING SR.

Jason Allen Goring Sr., 46, of Eldridge, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1976, in Waukesha, Wis. to Jerry Goring Sr. and Cheryl Palmer Goring. On March 20, 2021, he was united in marriage to Susan Benson and they shared one year together.
ELDRIDGE, MO
Laclede Record

HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD

Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

WARD ALAN LEDBETTER

Ward Alan Ledbetter, 70, of Richland, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lebanon. He is survived by one sister, Anna Bryan of Crocker; brother-in-law, Rex Gerber off Watertown, S.D.; nieces and nephews, Kathy Lefebvre of Watertown, S.D.; Steve Gerber of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Rex Gerber Jr. of Watertown, S.D.; Mark Bryan of Crocker; Becky White of Republic, and Susie Bryan of Springfield; several great nieces, great nephews, special cousins, and many friends.
RICHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

Republic ends Lebanon’s season in districts

The Lebanon High School volleyball program has been a consistent, winning program under head coach Jenny Collins. The 2022 season was no different, as the Lady ‘Jackets finished the season with an 18-8-6 overall record. Lebanon fell to Republic on Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in three sets (11-25, 21-25, 16-25). “Always tough ending a season on a loss, and for every team in the state but one, this is the eventual end result,” Collins said about the loss. “Republic is a very athletic team and tough to defend along the net with their front row standing 5-foot-9 and above.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Miss Merry Christmas registration is open

Christmas is just around the corner and preparation is underway for Lebanon’s annual Miss Merry Christmas Scholarship Pageant. Registration for the 2022 Little Miss Merry Christmas/Junior Miss Merry Christmas and Miss Merry Christmas Scholarship Pageant is now open to residents of Laclede County. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

YLLONDA JEAN WENZEL

Yllonda Jean Wenzel, 72, of Laquey, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. She is survived by her husband Don Wenzel of the home; two sons, John Wenzel (Chris) of Laquey, and Mike Wenzel (Barbie) of Laquey; six grandchildren, Amanda, Reth, Kaitlyn, Alex, Max, and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Isabo and Mila; four brothers, Kevin Day (Cathy) of Kansas City, Mo.; Mike Dey of Fulton; Shawn Day (Betsy) of Fulton, and Dennis Dey of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
LAQUEY, MO
Laclede Record

GEORGE WHEELER

George Wheeler, 74, of Waynesville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in his home. He was the former Waynesville Mayor and Ward I Councilman. Survivors include his wife Linda Wheeler of the home; two children, Brent Walters (Bernice) of St. Robert, and Neda Walters of Waynesville; five grandchildren, Noah Walters of Waynesville; Jason Tinsley of St. Robert; Quenton Tinsley of St. Robert; Ariel Barbarick (Travis) of Denver, Colo., and Coty Eady (Brian) of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Beau, Ella, Denver, and Jason; other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

No one injured in fire on Prosser Street

Shortly before 11:40 p.m. Monday, Lebanon police reported a house on Prosser Street as fully engulfed in fire. Its occupants were reported to be out of the home. City fire crews were dispatched to the house shortly after. A report of a full propane tank behind the home prompted LPD officers to evacuate the homes in the danger zone. For more on this story see the the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JOHN D. McGLYNN

John D. McGlynn, 75, of Marshfield, formerly of Willow Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Springfield. He was born May 16, 1947, in Kokomo, Ind. to Ernest D. and Lillian (Poston) McGlynn. On Nov. 28, 1968, he married Cheryl Hayes. He was an insurance agent for...
MARSHFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County

A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

ROGER JAMES LaMOUNTAIN

Roger James LaMountain, 84, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in his home near Waynesville. He is survived by his wife Pauline of the home; three children, Reda Tomason and husband Todd of Lenexa, Kan.; Robin Smith and husband Paul of Owens Cross Roads, Ala., and Randy LaMountain and wife Deborah of Crocker; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Shirley LaMountain of the state of Nebraska; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man Escapes Serious Injury In Semi Truck Accident

A Lebanon truck driver escaped serious injury at 12:15 this morning in Carter County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the rig driven by 47-year-old Rex C. Kelly of Lebanon ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, and overturned. Kelly was taken to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View with minor injuries. The accident occurred on Highway 60, 3 miles east of Van Buren.
LEBANON, MO
a-z-animals.com

9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri

Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
Laclede Record

NORMA JANE McQUEEN

Norma Jane McQueen, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Conway, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in her home. She was born May 12, 1933 in Conway, Mo. to Albert and Janie (Wood) Haymes. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. McQueen and daughter, Robin Dee Dunnam.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

