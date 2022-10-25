Read full article on original website
Springfield Business Journal
Photo Gallery: 2022 Most Influential Women
Roughly 370 people attended Springfield Business Journal's 2022 Most Influential Women event, held at the Glendalough Convention Center at DoubleTree by Hilton. Twenty local women were honored for their professional accomplishments and impact on the community. The event’s emcee was community volunteer Morey Mechlin.
Springfield Business Journal
Business Spotlight: In the Swing
Drivers near the intersection of Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue can’t miss BigShots Golf, the prominent 12-acre entertainment center with netting that rises to 170 feet behind a 37,000-square-foot building. The north-side attraction is a partnership between O’Reilly Hospitality Management LLC and ClubCorp, which bought controlling interest in 2018...
Springfield Business Journal
Letter to the Editor: Vote ‘yes’ on Question 1 to boost housing options
[Editor’s note: Springfield voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to rezone 4.2 acres of single-family residential, general retail and limited business district land along Lone Pine Avenue to a planned development. Read more about the Question 1 ballot proposal on page 1.]. I am a local developer, owner,...
KYTV
Dancing, singing and doing their thing! Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Cowden Elementary School just off Battlefield Road they teach the same curriculum as the other Springfield schools. Just in a very different way. Enter the building and you’ll see lots of decorations, flashing lights and teachers using headset microphones in exhorting their students to stand up in their seats, yell, sing or walk on a runway stage to come to the front of the class and take over teaching duties.
KYTV
What does the future of Christian County look like? You can help decide
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in 13 years, Christian County is about to update its Comprehensive Plan that serves as a guideline for managing future land use and services for one of the fastest-growing areas in the Ozarks. And they’d like the input of Christian County residents...
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
The John Goodman Amphitheatre opens at Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After four years of planning the John Goodman Amphitheater is finally open to all. “We have been working on this for a few years now,” said Mark Templeton, the managing director of tent theatre, “even with the pandemic and supply chain issues, we made sure that we didn’t cut any corners in building […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police Chief, Sergeant placed on administrative leave
The city of Branson has placed Police Chief Jeff Matthews and another officer on administrative leave. City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave. “On Tuesday, October 25, both the chief and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple says their rental house is making them sick. Tony Childers and Jennifer McCowan say they filed complaints with their landlords, FHS Property Management, but are being ignored. “The place needs to be torn down, frankly,” said Jennifer McCowan. They say they didn’t...
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
Springfield Business Journal
Letter to the Editor: Vote ‘no’ on Amendment No. 3
[Editor’s note: A petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri is on the Nov. 8 ballot under Amendment 3. Read more about it on page 1.]. Our present [state] Constitution was adopted in 1945. It has been amended 119 times. Medical use marijuana and all its business and regulation aspects were approved by voters about three years ago. Its benefit to Missouri citizens in numbers and magnitude is unclear and undocumented to this time.
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri House District 133 in Springfield will elect a first-time representative to the statehouse in November. Democrat Amy Blansit faces Republican Melanie Stinnett. We asked both a question about Roe v. Wade.
talkbusiness.net
Student employee housing part of $30M investment planned at Silver Dollar City
Officials at Branson, Mo.-theme park Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday (Oct. 25) a partnership with Wisconsin-based Holtz Builders to construct an on-grounds residence hall adjacent to the park. The student-employee housing project is one of several enhancements to the park, worth an estimated $30 million. They will involve guest offerings,...
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
a-z-animals.com
9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri
Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
Springfield Business Journal
Carthage superintendent to retire
Carthage R-9 School District Superintendent Mark Baker announced retirement plans. An educator for 30 years and Carthage’s superintendent for five years, he's slated to retire at the end of the school year. Baker said he hasn't decided what his future holds after retiring from the district.
Death Of Teens In Car Crash May Be Linked To TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
