Ozark, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Springfield Business Journal

Photo Gallery: 2022 Most Influential Women

Roughly 370 people attended Springfield Business Journal's 2022 Most Influential Women event, held at the Glendalough Convention Center at DoubleTree by Hilton. Twenty local women were honored for their professional accomplishments and impact on the community. The event’s emcee was community volunteer Morey Mechlin.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Business Spotlight: In the Swing

Drivers near the intersection of Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue can’t miss BigShots Golf, the prominent 12-acre entertainment center with netting that rises to 170 feet behind a 37,000-square-foot building. The north-side attraction is a partnership between O’Reilly Hospitality Management LLC and ClubCorp, which bought controlling interest in 2018...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Letter to the Editor: Vote ‘yes’ on Question 1 to boost housing options

[Editor’s note: Springfield voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to rezone 4.2 acres of single-family residential, general retail and limited business district land along Lone Pine Avenue to a planned development. Read more about the Question 1 ballot proposal on page 1.]. I am a local developer, owner,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dancing, singing and doing their thing! Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Cowden Elementary School just off Battlefield Road they teach the same curriculum as the other Springfield schools. Just in a very different way. Enter the building and you’ll see lots of decorations, flashing lights and teachers using headset microphones in exhorting their students to stand up in their seats, yell, sing or walk on a runway stage to come to the front of the class and take over teaching duties.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Police Chief, Sergeant placed on administrative leave

The city of Branson has placed Police Chief Jeff Matthews and another officer on administrative leave. City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave. “On Tuesday, October 25, both the chief and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative...
BRANSON, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
CARTHAGE, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Letter to the Editor: Vote ‘no’ on Amendment No. 3

[Editor’s note: A petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri is on the Nov. 8 ballot under Amendment 3. Read more about it on page 1.]. Our present [state] Constitution was adopted in 1945. It has been amended 119 times. Medical use marijuana and all its business and regulation aspects were approved by voters about three years ago. Its benefit to Missouri citizens in numbers and magnitude is unclear and undocumented to this time.
MISSOURI STATE
talkbusiness.net

Student employee housing part of $30M investment planned at Silver Dollar City

Officials at Branson, Mo.-theme park Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday (Oct. 25) a partnership with Wisconsin-based Holtz Builders to construct an on-grounds residence hall adjacent to the park. The student-employee housing project is one of several enhancements to the park, worth an estimated $30 million. They will involve guest offerings,...
BRANSON, MO
a-z-animals.com

9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri

Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Carthage superintendent to retire

Carthage R-9 School District Superintendent Mark Baker announced retirement plans. An educator for 30 years and Carthage’s superintendent for five years, he's slated to retire at the end of the school year. Baker said he hasn't decided what his future holds after retiring from the district.
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
POLK COUNTY, MO

