Casper, WY

yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

Gordon’s task force: No easy fix for pain at pump

Group recommends fuel rebate programs and encouraging more oil production and refining capacity as potential solutions. There are no quick or easy ways to protect Wyoming customers from price spikes at the fuel pump, according to a new state report. Trends in regional oil-refining capacity and fuel storage are moving...
WYOMING STATE
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
county17.com

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 as 50+ mph gusts hit Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Some sections of Interstate 80 and other highways in Wyoming are closed to light, high-profile vehicles on Monday afternoon due to strong winds. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Laramie to Exit 235 near Elk Mountain as of 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT sensor data show gusts reaching in excess of 50 mph along some areas of I-80.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Another rain, snowstorm may impact Casper Wednesday, Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some more precipitation on Monday morning with a 20% chance in town and a 60% chance on Casper Mountain, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Windy conditions are expected Monday, with gusts up to 33 mph possible in Casper...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

More snow to impact I-90 in Wyoming Monday; wind gusts up to 65 mph possible on I-25, I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — All interstates in Wyoming could see some hazardous travel conditions on Monday. In the northeast part of the state, I-90 could see more snowfall with up to 2 inches possible in Campbell County and the Wyoming Black Hills until noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City. Slippery road conditions are likely in the area.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
CODY, WY

