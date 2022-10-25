Read full article on original website
The Reason Why WWE Wrote Sheamus Off Television Last Week
Sheamus was laid out by The Bloodline during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown so he can go get married to his fiancée this week. On the show, Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa and then was attacked by The Usos. WWE later reported that Sheamus suffered a...
Penta El Zero Miedo Wants To Make History In Tonight’s Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. He vows to make history, and he said as much while being interviewed by Sports Illustrated in anticipation of tonight’s show. Penta spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts about where Death Triangle ranks...
Shotzi Talks Being Back In Front Of NXT Crowds Again, More
Shotzi has been all over WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing once again on NXT for their Halloween Havoc event. The SmackDown Superstar hosted Saturday’s show and has appeared on WWE’s Tuesday night show over the last couple of weeks. Speaking recently on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shotzi discussed...
Zelina Vega Comments On Finally Getting A Push In WWE
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega commented on finally getting a push in WWE, becoming the first Queen of the Ring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On getting a push in WWE: “I had those questions like, ‘Can I...
Eddie Edwards Claims Honor No More Is ‘No More,’ Moose Suspicious Of Bully Ray
On Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Eddie Edwards addressed the status of Honor No More. Sitting down for an interview with Gia Miller, Edwards said that Honor No More is “no more,” claiming there’s nothing left to salvage. He noted that his status with Alisha is between them, but vowed to get revenge on PCO.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Changes Stance On U.S. Presidential Run Again
Could the White House truly become ‘The People’s House?’ That’s up to The Rock and the voters to decide. In recent years, rumors have circulated that Dwayne Johnson could run for President, something the former WWE Champion has said he has seriously considered. Earlier this month,...
Caprice Coleman Claims The Hurt Business Was So Good They Had To Break Up
Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on Da Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Coleman discussed The New Day, as well as The Hurt Business and their breakup. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On The New Day:. “The thing I...
Bruce Prichard Reveals The Inspiration Behind The Godfather Character
During the latest edition of his “Something to Wrestle” podcast, Bruce Prichard commented on the inspiration behind The Godfather character, the introduction of the Ho Train, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the inspiration behind The Godfather character: “The Godfather was...
AEW Teases The Return Of The Elite On This Week’s Episode Of Dynamite
The Elite look to be on their way back to AEW soon. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, a video package aired showcasing some of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s biggest moments. For what it’s worth, The Elite were actually backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings.
Adam Cole Addresses Recent Tweets Referencing “DaParty”
Adam Cole recently appeared on the Wrestling Buddies podcast and addressed his recent tweets aimed at DaParty. For those who are unfamiliar, DaParty is the online gaming group within UpUpDownDown’s YouTube channel. The group includes real-life friends Cole, Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyler Breeze. You can check out...
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
SPOILER: Former WWE Star To Return On Tonight’s SmackDown
Pwinsider is reporting that Tennille Dashwood, aka Emma, is returning to the company on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in St. Louis, Missouri as the person responding to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood originally signed with WWE in 2011 before being let go in...
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference To ‘Kaz’ On WWE RAW
During the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg commented on the marijuana reference that was made during the recent DX reunion on RAW several weeks ago. During the segment, Triple H came into the ring and said, “Smells...
Kevin Owens Talks What’s Changed In WWE After Vince McMahon, His Heel Work
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was a recent guest on The Happy Hour podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Owens touched on his own heel work on TV, and what has changed in the company after Vince McMahon’s departure. You can check out some highlights...
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK, Writing Them Off On Impact Wrestling
OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them on Thursday night’s show to write them off TV. As previously reported here on eWn, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio finished up their Impact...
