A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Laclede Record
MARY “DENISE’’ SCOTT
Mary “Denise’’ Scott, 60, of Marshfield, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Springfield. She is survived by her husband Herbert Scott of the home; a daughter, Angell Young of Strafford; two sons, Adam Young and his wife Jenny of Lebanon; Barry Young and his wife Amber of Lebanon; a stepdaughter, Jessica Scott of Des Moines, Iowa; a stepson, Jeff Scott of Strafford; her brothers, John Smith Jr. and Dan Smith; her sister, Betty Minor and her dog Rocky.
Laclede Record
YLLONDA JEAN WENZEL
Yllonda Jean Wenzel, 72, of Laquey, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. She is survived by her husband Don Wenzel of the home; two sons, John Wenzel (Chris) of Laquey, and Mike Wenzel (Barbie) of Laquey; six grandchildren, Amanda, Reth, Kaitlyn, Alex, Max, and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Isabo and Mila; four brothers, Kevin Day (Cathy) of Kansas City, Mo.; Mike Dey of Fulton; Shawn Day (Betsy) of Fulton, and Dennis Dey of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
ROGER JAMES LaMOUNTAIN
Roger James LaMountain, 84, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in his home near Waynesville. He is survived by his wife Pauline of the home; three children, Reda Tomason and husband Todd of Lenexa, Kan.; Robin Smith and husband Paul of Owens Cross Roads, Ala., and Randy LaMountain and wife Deborah of Crocker; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Shirley LaMountain of the state of Nebraska; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
WARD ALAN LEDBETTER
Ward Alan Ledbetter, 70, of Richland, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lebanon. He is survived by one sister, Anna Bryan of Crocker; brother-in-law, Rex Gerber off Watertown, S.D.; nieces and nephews, Kathy Lefebvre of Watertown, S.D.; Steve Gerber of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Rex Gerber Jr. of Watertown, S.D.; Mark Bryan of Crocker; Becky White of Republic, and Susie Bryan of Springfield; several great nieces, great nephews, special cousins, and many friends.
Laclede Record
WILLIAM “BILL’’ NIMMO
William “Bill’’ Nimmo, 81, of Elkland, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was born July 6, 1941, in Charity, Mo. to John and Martha Nimmo. On Jan. 22, 1961, he married Mary Ellen Johnson. He was preceded in death by his son Doug Nimmo; siblings Marjorie Powell,...
Laclede Record
Miss Merry Christmas registration is open
Christmas is just around the corner and preparation is underway for Lebanon’s annual Miss Merry Christmas Scholarship Pageant. Registration for the 2022 Little Miss Merry Christmas/Junior Miss Merry Christmas and Miss Merry Christmas Scholarship Pageant is now open to residents of Laclede County. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
JASON ALLEN GORING SR.
Jason Allen Goring Sr., 46, of Eldridge, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Susan of the home; three sons, Jason Goring Jr., Cody Goring, and Hendrix Benson, all of Lebanon; one daughter, Bethany Gowen of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Orion and Everly and two on the way; his parents, Jerry Goring Sr. of Lebanon; Cheryl Goring of Falcon; his sister, Kimberly Hanes of Sedalia; his brother, Jerry Goring Jr. of Lebanon; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD
Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
Laclede Record
CHRISTOPHER “CHRIS’’ R. MOYLE
Christopher “Chris’’ R. Moyle, 62, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Dec. 3, 1959, in St. Louis, Mo. to Donald Leigh and Helen Frances “Tobi’’ Tennyson Moyle. On Oct. 6, 2002, he married Catherine “Cathy’’ Brantingham....
Laclede Record
No one injured in fire on Prosser Street
Shortly before 11:40 p.m. Monday, Lebanon police reported a house on Prosser Street as fully engulfed in fire. Its occupants were reported to be out of the home. City fire crews were dispatched to the house shortly after. A report of a full propane tank behind the home prompted LPD officers to evacuate the homes in the danger zone. For more on this story see the the LCR.
Laclede Record
SAVANNA ELIZABETH SHIELDS
Savanna Elizabeth Shields, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in her home. She was born July 13, 1991, in Columbia, Mo. to David and Shari Lewis Harvey. On June 26, 2010, she was united in marriage to Cody S. Shields, and to this union one daughter and two sons were born.
Laclede Record
Republic ends Lebanon’s season in districts
The Lebanon High School volleyball program has been a consistent, winning program under head coach Jenny Collins. The 2022 season was no different, as the Lady ‘Jackets finished the season with an 18-8-6 overall record. Lebanon fell to Republic on Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in three sets (11-25, 21-25, 16-25). “Always tough ending a season on a loss, and for every team in the state but one, this is the eventual end result,” Collins said about the loss. “Republic is a very athletic team and tough to defend along the net with their front row standing 5-foot-9 and above.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
4-H members show off shotgun skills at state contest
Members of the Laclede County 4-H Shotgun project traveled to various contests across the state practicing their skills in a number of 4-H competitions. Coach Todd Wigginston led the group of senior shooters age 14-18. Out of 133 shooters in the state contest, the Senior Trap Single Shotgun Team placed 5th. Team members included London Jennings, who scored 95, Blake Wigginton, 91, Brandon Perry, 89, Wyatt Wigginton, 83, and Lindsey Prince, 81. The total team score was 439 out of 500 points. For more on this story see the LCR.
