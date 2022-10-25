Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Driver to be Cited for Causing Fiery Delray Beach Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: FHP
The driver of a car which caused a fiery chain reaction crash Tuesday in Delray Beach that left three people critically injured will be cited. The Florida Highway Patrol said the citation will be given to the driver of the first car involved in the crash that involved three other cars and a tractor trailer. No additional information was given.
cbs12.com
Fire causes evacuation at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire broke out on the roof of The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach on Thursday, Oct. 27. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. No one was injured, but staff and guests were evacuated. Fire rescue...
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach.
Broward firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
cbs12.com
Child taken to hospital after report of drowning in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rescue crews rushed a child to the hospital, late Thursday morning, after responding to a report of a drowning. It happened in Lake Worth Beach, along N. J Terrace between 13th Avenue N. and 14th Avenue N. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said...
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
cbs12.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon. The Boca Raton Police Department said just after 4:30 p.m. a northbound train hit and killed a man on SW 18th Street, just west of Dixie Highway. Video from...
NBC Miami
3 Critically Injured in Fiery Crash Involving Fuel Tanker on I-95 in Palm Beach County
Three people were critically injured and a fourth was also hospitalized after a crash involving a fuel tanker truck caused a massive fire on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County Tuesday. The incident happened on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach shortly after 1 p.m. Footage showed a tanker...
Click10.com
1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road. Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
cbs12.com
Fatal crash leaves woman lying dead in the road, deputies investigating
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday. Around 7:27 a.m. a call came in reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Fire Rescue responded....
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 3 Hurt, 1 Charged With DUI in Fiery Collision in Pompano Beach
One person is dead and three people required hospital treatment including a man accused of DUI following a fiery crash in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Alexander Hoepker, 35, is facing charges that include DUI causing death, DUI causing serious injury, driving with an expired license, having a third DUI arrest, and other traffic infractions, records show.
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at condo building in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood condo unit has gone up in smoke. The unit caught fire off of Hillcrest Drive, Wednesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire to that corner unit on the eighth floor of the building. “Well, now, it’s all already over, but in the...
Woman dies 2 days after rollover wreck in Loxahatchee
A woman who was hospitalized after a rollover crash this week has died. Grace Woerner, 57, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach
At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said.
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
