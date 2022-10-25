Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
wchstv.com
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
wchstv.com
Special report on W.Va. town's cancer epidemic airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A special report that airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News will focus on a West Virginia town in the midst of a cancer epidemic and why communities across the nation need to take heed. The segment by Mark Hyman, the national correspondent for “Inside Your...
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
wchstv.com
New early voting site opens on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — About 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side on the first day of early voting in West Virginia. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, said the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.
wchstv.com
Appalachian Power Park getting a major upgrade
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Appalachian Power Park will be getting a new look this year as the field is under construction for some major changes. It's a million dollar project that's been in the works for well over a year in hopes that the new turf will be a home run for players and fans.
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
wchstv.com
New Nitro-St. Albans bridge set to open Friday; grand opening ceremony scheduled
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The new Nitro-St. Albans Interstate 64 bridge is set to open to traffic Friday following a grand opening ceremony, the governor’s office said. The new bridge, officially named the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, is part of a $224 million Interstate 64 widening project from Nitro to U.S. 35. A ceremony to commemorate the opening is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., according to Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
wchstv.com
Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
wchstv.com
Kenova Pumpkin House adds giant 1,080 pound gourd to its annual display
KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kenova Pumpkin House welcomed a big addition to its annual display Wednesday. A 1,080 pound pumpkin was delivered to Wayne County for the public to enjoy thanks to grower Sarah Beth Baker. Baker is a resident of Greenbrier County who has grown pumpkins in...
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
wchstv.com
POLL: How would you rate the city of Charleston's response to homelessness?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston, like most municipalities across the country, has been struggling to cope with issues surrounding the homeless population. Eyewitness News wants to know how you would rate the city’s response in dealing with homelessness. Take our poll below to voice your opinion.
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
‘Pub Run’ happening in Charleston, West Virginia on Thursday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A “Pub Run”, hosted by Fife Street Brewing, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in downtown Charleston. Fife Street Brewing says the event is being put on by Robert’s Running and Walking Shop. It will start at the Fife Street Brewing location at 180 Summers Street near Brawley […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man involved in I-79 crash in Kanawha County still in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elderly man remains in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 79 last week, Kanawha County deputies said. The 63-year-old man, who deputies said was from Spencer, was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Friday, Oct. 21, on I-79 south near Elkview, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0