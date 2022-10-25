ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

New early voting site opens on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — About 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side on the first day of early voting in West Virginia. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, said the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Appalachian Power Park getting a major upgrade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Appalachian Power Park will be getting a new look this year as the field is under construction for some major changes. It's a million dollar project that's been in the works for well over a year in hopes that the new turf will be a home run for players and fans.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

New Nitro-St. Albans bridge set to open Friday; grand opening ceremony scheduled

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The new Nitro-St. Albans Interstate 64 bridge is set to open to traffic Friday following a grand opening ceremony, the governor’s office said. The new bridge, officially named the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, is part of a $224 million Interstate 64 widening project from Nitro to U.S. 35. A ceremony to commemorate the opening is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., according to Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
wchstv.com

Kenova Pumpkin House adds giant 1,080 pound gourd to its annual display

KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kenova Pumpkin House welcomed a big addition to its annual display Wednesday. A 1,080 pound pumpkin was delivered to Wayne County for the public to enjoy thanks to grower Sarah Beth Baker. Baker is a resident of Greenbrier County who has grown pumpkins in...
KENOVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

POLL: How would you rate the city of Charleston's response to homelessness?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston, like most municipalities across the country, has been struggling to cope with issues surrounding the homeless population. Eyewitness News wants to know how you would rate the city’s response in dealing with homelessness. Take our poll below to voice your opinion.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy