ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkins Township, OH

Comments / 35

Roscoe Dog
2d ago

Just because she’s stealing diapers doesn’t mean she is a mother in need. Diapers are a high loss item in stores because of the resell value on the Internet and the black market.

Reply(2)
20
Amanda Johnson
2d ago

stealing is stealing. the law doesn't care. if social media is so concerned why don't they vote new leaders in to bring our jobs back to the area and lower taxes? instead of the same people

Reply(6)
18
Rachel DeSelms
2d ago

as much as I understand a mother's plight there are other ways to go about getting supplies. it also hurts the store with Shrink, it hurts the consumer too because it causes prices to go up. she should call Help Me Grow Ohio so she can get free diapers and wipes.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church

An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
NEWARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Elyria

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
ELYRIA, OH
wlen.com

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case

Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
cleveland19.com

Lorain police seek tips in double shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said detectives are investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old injured. The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday in a parking lot on East Erie Avenue. Officers said they found two men with gunshots wounds who were both responsive.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in Troy Township

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person hospitalized after shooting near Geneva Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Geneva Avenue on Thursday. Police say they received a call on Thursday afternoon about a person shot on the 800 block of Geneva. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy