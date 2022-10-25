Victim of deadly bike hit-and-run identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A hit-and-run wreck involving a bicycle claimed the life of one Wichita Falls man Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as 64 -year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez by WFPD. Medina Martinez was struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.RELATED: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run wreck on MLK
Police said they have some leads they are following up but the case is still under investigation.
According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Sean Sullivan, around 5:15 a.m. Monday, October 24, an unidentified vehicle hit a man on a green bicycle going southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the intersection of Flood Street.Motorcyclist identified in Wichita Falls fatal crash
American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported the man to United Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
More details of the crash have not been given at this time.
If you have information on this case, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000 .
