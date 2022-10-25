Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Boo on the Bayou moves event venue
Dare to be scared! We Inspire LA invites you to attend Boo on the Bayou Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The spooktacular event will be held in Houma at the Dumas Auditorium, featuring a special performance of Thriller by 3D Dance Academy and sounds by DJ Will. Due to inclement weather, the event originally scheduled to take place at the Downtown Marina in Houma, announced a new location. “The only thing that’s changed is the location. All the details, and all the fun will be the same,” said We Inspire LA Founder Latoya Walters.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Lil Weezyana Fest Goes Down Halloween Weekend In NOLA!
This is a huge weekend for New Orleans. It's not only Halloween weekend, but the Saints also play the Raiders at home and the 6th Annual Lil Weezyana Fest is back in NOLA for the first time in two years. About a year ago Lil Wayne fans were on 10 when word came that the Lil Weezyana Fest would start back up.
houmatimes.com
New AgCenter program encourages cooking with a variety of herbs and spices instead of salt
Variety is the spice of life, the saying goes. A variety of spices — and herbs — also may lead to a healthier life. A new program from the LSU AgCenter Flavors of Health nutrition initiative encourages Louisiana cooks to sample new herbs and spices to flavor their cooking without salt.
fox8live.com
Free haunted house is back delighting visitors in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A free haunted house has been spooking the Algiers neighborhood since months after Hurricane Katrina, and its creators are marking its return this year for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Bernie Baxter’s Traveling Sideshow isn’t your typical haunted house. “Everybody inside...
houmatimes.com
Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details
Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!. In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
University in Louisiana Warns Students About Some Wearing Clown Masks
University police are telling students on one Louisiana campus to be aware of suspicious people wearing clown masks.
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
houmatimes.com
Come Swing for Scholarships at Fletcher Foundation’s Inaugural Golf Tournament!
Mark your calendars for the Fletcher Foundation Inaugural Golf Tournament, ‘Swing for Scholarships’ on Monday, November 14!. Swing for Scholarships golf tournament proceeds goes directly to students. The tournament is still open for sponsorships and teams for an afternoon flight! Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and tee time is at noon at the Ellendale Country Club in Houma! The tournament is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start. The team registration fee is $150 per person or $600 per team. Registration fees include the green fees, golf carts, driving range fees, a tournament specialty item, lunch, ditty bags, games on the course, and a team photo. The deadline for registration is Friday, November 11, and registration fees must be paid in advance. If paying by check, checks can be made payable to Fletcher Foundation and mailed along with the completed form to Fletcher Foundation at 1407 HWY 311 Schriever, LA 70395. Registration and payments can be completed online at fletcher.edu/swingforscholarships!
KSLA
Video of painted dress to match artwork by Ponchatoula artist goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to a viral video online, an artist in Ponchatoula is trying to meet the demand of requests coming in all over the world. Mandy Mae Poche is headquartered at her studio, Mandy Mae Fine Art, located on West Pine Street in Downtown Ponchatoula. Her customers are based all over South Louisiana but now she’s shipping off artwork to places as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.
WDSU
Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
houmatimes.com
Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Announces Participation in Eighth Annual #iGiveCatholic on #GivingTuesday
Kick off the charitable season on #GivingTuesday, November 29, with #iGiveCatholic—a crowdfunding event that brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is joining arch/dioceses and Catholic foundations across the country for the eighth annual campaign held on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and generosity.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Service League presents Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe
The Thibodaux Service League will host their highly anticipated Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe events on Saturday, December 3, at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. “The ladies of Thibodaux Service League invite you to their annual Christmas events, Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe. We look forward...
lafourchegazette.com
KTLO
Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River
Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
NOLA.com
Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement
In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
Restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs restaurant is temporarily closing its doors after catching fire overnight Friday, Oct. 29. P-Beau’s caught fire late in the middle of the night, the restaurant’s management announced Saturday. According to management, the Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a fire...
myneworleans.com
Mermaids Coming to Audubon Aquarium
NEW OREANS (press release) – Audubon Aquarium welcomes Wands & Wishes Mermaids as they splash into the downtown attraction for three weeks of appearances in November. These mermaids will dive beneath the waters of the Great Maya Reef Audubon Aquarium of the Americas next month to engage and educate guests about ocean conservation. Guests at the Aquarium can see the mermaids swimming with tropical fish and stingrays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on these dates:
NOLA.com
Historic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton closed just before the pandemic, now it’s coming back
Long before Cajun cooking became a global phenomenon, the Bon Ton restaurant was a beloved destination for these flavors in downtown New Orleans. The restaurant’s history reached back further, to 19th century New Orleans, and it was an enduring part of the local restaurant scene. When its longtime owners,...
