Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Prediction and preview
Tennessee looks to keep its College Football Playoff aspirations alive against a Kentucky team desperate for some revenge. The Wildcats take on the Vols Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN. Tennessee vs. Kentucky preview. Kentucky is looking to derail Tennessee’s perfect...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis calls Kentucky at Tennessee a quintessential battle of style and pace, outlines an upset blueprint
Rece Davis is excited for the Kentucky-Tennessee game, and has called it a quintessential battle of style and pace. Davis noted that despite all the recent issues at Tennessee, the Vols have won 34 of 37 games in the border rivalry. This time, it’s one of the slowest-paced teams in the country in Kentucky, and one of of the fastest in Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Why Tennessee sleeping on the 2022 version of Kentucky could spoil all the good vibes on Rocky Top
If I were Tennessee, I’d have a hard time not sleeping on Kentucky. After all, Tennessee just delivered the victory of the college football season against Alabama a couple of weeks ago. The Vols have the legitimate Heisman Trophy contender and the nation’s No. 2 offense, which is expected to return No. 1 receiver Cedric Tillman. They have a post-September top-3 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in 21 years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops addresses Tennessee rivalry, compliments Hendon Hooker's play
No. 19 Kentucky faces its biggest test of the season Saturday, as it heads to Knoxville to face No. 3 Tennessee. Given the schools’ proximity to each other, it’s certainly a rivalry game. Yet this will mark the first time in 71 years that both teams are ranked coming into the game, which surprised Wildcats coach Mark Stoops.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel addresses the status of the beer barrel, talks pace of play vs. Kentucky
Josh Heupel was asked what fans are wondering about this week with the rivalry at stake against Kentucky. Where’s the beer barrel?. “I have not seen the barrel. I don’t know if where it’s located if it is located here in Knoxville,” Heupel said. “… Different fans are going to circle different games and this is a game a lot of people point to every single year.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils new all-black uniforms for Kentucky game
Tennessee fans will be getting both a night game and black jerseys for their contest with Kentucky on Saturday. The alternate jersey, also known as “Dark Mode”, is an all-black jersey with orange numbers, black pants with orange stripes, and black helmet with orange accents and Power T. The Volunteers announced the jersey pick via Twitter on Tuesday.
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jacquez Jones' availability for Kentucky-Tennessee game updated by Mark Stoops
Jacquez Jones hasn’t played for Kentucky since leaving the Wildcats’ game against Ole Miss on Oct. 1 with a left foot injury. With the Wildcats having dropped a decision against South Carolina before a win vs. Mississippi State, they are coming off a bye week ahead of a trip to No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
fox56news.com
Montavin Quisenberry has become a man of many talents
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Boyle County sophomore, Montavin Quisenberry, leaves guys in the dust on punt returns, covers receivers like a blanket, and sometimes even pops up on your social media timeline breaking ankles and scoring touchdowns. “I don’t know how I really do it, but it’s something...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari shares thoughts on viral coal miner photo from Kentucky Blue-White Game
The picture hit home, and Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari had to react — and act. It was a picture of a coal miner who is also a big fan of his Wildcats program. It went viral, and it hit Calipari extremely hard. “When I saw the...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
247Sports
Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari opens up on 'crushing' NCAA Tournament upset
Kentucky basketball made unfortunate headlines last season when it was upset by the No. 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. For a program that has won eight national championships and reached 17 Final Fours, it was a difficult loss to swallow. In head coach John Calipari’s media day press conference on Tuesday, he was asked how it affected his team and how to safeguard against future upsets.
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
Kentucky man tied to missing person’s case fatally shot in Mississippi
A Kentucky man—who state police said was last seen with a Laurel County woman who was missing—is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.
Comments / 3