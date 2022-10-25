ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Prediction and preview

Tennessee looks to keep its College Football Playoff aspirations alive against a Kentucky team desperate for some revenge. The Wildcats take on the Vols Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN. Tennessee vs. Kentucky preview. Kentucky is looking to derail Tennessee’s perfect...
Rece Davis calls Kentucky at Tennessee a quintessential battle of style and pace, outlines an upset blueprint

Rece Davis is excited for the Kentucky-Tennessee game, and has called it a quintessential battle of style and pace. Davis noted that despite all the recent issues at Tennessee, the Vols have won 34 of 37 games in the border rivalry. This time, it’s one of the slowest-paced teams in the country in Kentucky, and one of of the fastest in Tennessee.
Why Tennessee sleeping on the 2022 version of Kentucky could spoil all the good vibes on Rocky Top

If I were Tennessee, I’d have a hard time not sleeping on Kentucky. After all, Tennessee just delivered the victory of the college football season against Alabama a couple of weeks ago. The Vols have the legitimate Heisman Trophy contender and the nation’s No. 2 offense, which is expected to return No. 1 receiver Cedric Tillman. They have a post-September top-3 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in 21 years.
Mark Stoops addresses Tennessee rivalry, compliments Hendon Hooker's play

No. 19 Kentucky faces its biggest test of the season Saturday, as it heads to Knoxville to face No. 3 Tennessee. Given the schools’ proximity to each other, it’s certainly a rivalry game. Yet this will mark the first time in 71 years that both teams are ranked coming into the game, which surprised Wildcats coach Mark Stoops.
Josh Heupel addresses the status of the beer barrel, talks pace of play vs. Kentucky

Josh Heupel was asked what fans are wondering about this week with the rivalry at stake against Kentucky. Where’s the beer barrel?. “I have not seen the barrel. I don’t know if where it’s located if it is located here in Knoxville,” Heupel said. “… Different fans are going to circle different games and this is a game a lot of people point to every single year.”
Tennessee unveils new all-black uniforms for Kentucky game

Tennessee fans will be getting both a night game and black jerseys for their contest with Kentucky on Saturday. The alternate jersey, also known as “Dark Mode”, is an all-black jersey with orange numbers, black pants with orange stripes, and black helmet with orange accents and Power T. The Volunteers announced the jersey pick via Twitter on Tuesday.
Montavin Quisenberry has become a man of many talents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Boyle County sophomore, Montavin Quisenberry, leaves guys in the dust on punt returns, covers receivers like a blanket, and sometimes even pops up on your social media timeline breaking ankles and scoring touchdowns. “I don’t know how I really do it, but it’s something...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari opens up on 'crushing' NCAA Tournament upset

Kentucky basketball made unfortunate headlines last season when it was upset by the No. 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. For a program that has won eight national championships and reached 17 Final Fours, it was a difficult loss to swallow. In head coach John Calipari’s media day press conference on Tuesday, he was asked how it affected his team and how to safeguard against future upsets.
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
