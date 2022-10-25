ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calcoasttimes.com

Man shot nearby two schools in Santa Maria

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

OP-ED: Speak Up on Hollister Ave Road Changes

This is the day a lot of people have been waiting for, and a lot of people have been dreading. Today the Goleta City Council, Paula Perotte, Stuart Kasdin, James Kyriaco, Roger Aceves and Kyle Richards, decide whether or not to change the layout of Hollister Avenue through Old Town Goleta.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Pass Forged Checks

After an hour-long search, deputies arrested two Santa Maria men for several felony charges stemming from their attempt to defraud a bank. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a bank in the 1100-block of E. Clark Avenue for a report of a suspect attempting to cash a forged check. Bank employees provided a great amount detail of the suspect to Sheriff’s dispatch while deputies responded to the area.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles drug store

Anyone with information about the robbery urged to contact police. – On Tuesday night at approximately 9:45 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the CVS store at 187 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles regarding a robbery in progress. A single male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask reportedly entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was brandishing a knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect was able to obtain a small amount of money from the register and fled to the rear of the business.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street

The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area. Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely

It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition

A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation

A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Faces ‘Existential Threat’ over Staffing Shortage

The perpetually left-footed dance between Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and the county Board of Supervisors proceeded apace last Tuesday, October 18, over runaway overtime costs, an epidemic of departmental burnout, and ongoing recruiting shortfalls. Most of the supervisors delicately pushed, prodded, and all but tried to bribe Brown...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy