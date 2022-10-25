ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

v HJ
1d ago

Good. The last decade their service and food has turn to 💩. It wasn't worth it anymore trying to have a nice weekend breakfast at a diner just to have really rude waitresses, bad food and pay a ridiculous amount of money for it.

9
cheese_whistle
1d ago

Another casualty of Ned Lamont's pandemic policys. Now if you want breakfast you can go to Vernon diner for $25 a person. Went there today for lunch and my bill for two with tip was $47, Dennys was half that.

11
JacketOffAtGym
1d ago

Anyone remember Bob's Big Boy? Burger, fry's, soda, hot fudge sundae for $4.99? Lived on those in college.

7
 

Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery

VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Newscasts focus on Bristol recovery

Two weeks following the shooting of two Bristol police officers, chief Brian Gould and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggliono held a press conference Wednesday to praise the two fallen officers, to talk about recovery, and to thank the public for their donations to help the officers’ families. Close to $1 million has been raised.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man charged in fatal New Year’s Day hit & run

Hartford police arrested a South Windsor man Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident in the city on New Year’s Day. According to police, an extensive investigation led detectives to identify Jahbez Copeland, 23, as the driver involved in the accident. Copeland was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
beavercountyradio.com

Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree

(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Journal Inquirer

Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary

VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit. Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree...
HARTFORD, CT
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Journal Inquirer

Stafford OKs sale of Borough School

STAFFORD — Residents unanimously approved the sale of the former Borough Elementary School at a town meeting Wednesday. The property at 36 Prospect St. will be sold to Bluebird Construction LLC for $275,000, with the goal of converting the building into apartments. Rob Arute from Arute Realty was present...
STAFFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire in Longmeadow has closed a portion of Converse Street. The street is now closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street, and Redfern Street is also closed, which is causing some heavy traffic delays as people head home from the work day. It took...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles. Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Police looking for robbery suspect

VERNON — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Subway restaurant this afternoon. Lt. Robert Marra said at around 4 p.m. an adult male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, a surgical mask, and gloves entered the Subway restaurant at 53 Hartford Turnpike and demanded money.
VERNON, CT

