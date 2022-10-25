Read full article on original website
v HJ
1d ago
Good. The last decade their service and food has turn to 💩. It wasn't worth it anymore trying to have a nice weekend breakfast at a diner just to have really rude waitresses, bad food and pay a ridiculous amount of money for it.
Reply(4)
9
cheese_whistle
1d ago
Another casualty of Ned Lamont's pandemic policys. Now if you want breakfast you can go to Vernon diner for $25 a person. Went there today for lunch and my bill for two with tip was $47, Dennys was half that.
Reply(3)
11
JacketOffAtGym
1d ago
Anyone remember Bob's Big Boy? Burger, fry's, soda, hot fudge sundae for $4.99? Lived on those in college.
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Related
Lena’s Italian Kitchen facing changes. Manchester restaurant owner marches on as he prepares to sell his place
MANCHESTER — For eight and a half years, James Bourque has run Lena’s Italian Kitchen at 206 West Center St., but now he is beginning the process of closing up the pizza and grinder shop. “It’s going up for sale again,” Bourque said. “I had a heart attack...
Raising Cane’s eyes Enfield for its first Connecticut location
ENFIELD — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has completed the first phase of permission to open a drive-thru restaurant in town, which would be the first location for the chicken-finger food chain in the state. A FIRST: Raising Cane’s, a fast-food chicken finger chain, is hoping to build its...
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery
VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.
EVENTS: Fall festivals in Enfield; turkey shoots in East Windsor
The Enfield United Church of Christ, 1295 Enfield St., will hold a fall festival on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Trunk-or-treat cars will line the parking lot decorated for Halloween for children to get some candy in a safe space. There also will be a bounce house, hot dogs,...
Newscasts focus on Bristol recovery
Two weeks following the shooting of two Bristol police officers, chief Brian Gould and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggliono held a press conference Wednesday to praise the two fallen officers, to talk about recovery, and to thank the public for their donations to help the officers’ families. Close to $1 million has been raised.
Fundraiser Friday to honor fallen Bristol officers
Support continues to pour in for Bristol police and the families of two fallen officers. The department is announcing a fundraiser this Friday evening featuring country singer and Connecticut native Jordan Oaks.
South Windsor man charged in fatal New Year’s Day hit & run
Hartford police arrested a South Windsor man Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident in the city on New Year’s Day. According to police, an extensive investigation led detectives to identify Jahbez Copeland, 23, as the driver involved in the accident. Copeland was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree
(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
Teen charged in East Windsor shooting, several other crimes
A teenager who has lived in Hartford and East Hartford is accused of firing at least two shots at an occupied sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of an East Windsor hotel in June, wounding the driver’s leg and causing flying debris to injure another passenger, who needed stitches.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
FARMERS MARKETS: Pet parade in Ellington, pumpkin fest in Coventry
The Ellington farmers market will sponsor a Halloween pet parade on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Arbor Park on Main Street. Sherly Stanton will be the musical guest. Guest vendors this week will include Laurie Lynne Jewelry, Peep Frog Pottery, and Querocks.
Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary
VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit. Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree...
Buzz of construction grows around Eastwood Mall
There is a lot happening at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
WFMJ.com
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
Stafford OKs sale of Borough School
STAFFORD — Residents unanimously approved the sale of the former Borough Elementary School at a town meeting Wednesday. The property at 36 Prospect St. will be sold to Bluebird Construction LLC for $275,000, with the goal of converting the building into apartments. Rob Arute from Arute Realty was present...
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire in Longmeadow has closed a portion of Converse Street. The street is now closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street, and Redfern Street is also closed, which is causing some heavy traffic delays as people head home from the work day. It took...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles. Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital...
Police looking for robbery suspect
VERNON — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Subway restaurant this afternoon. Lt. Robert Marra said at around 4 p.m. an adult male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, a surgical mask, and gloves entered the Subway restaurant at 53 Hartford Turnpike and demanded money.
Comments / 60