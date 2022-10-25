At UFC Vegas 63, Chase Hooper looks to improve his record to 12-2-1 and looks to win his second fight in a row. On Saturday, UFC Vegas 63 will be taking place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar, and Arnold Allen. Also slated for the card we will see Tim Means take on Max Griffin in a welterweight bout and more. However, on the prelims show, we will see Chase Hooper take on Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO