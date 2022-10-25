Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, but asks: 'How much is the takedown worth?'
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, and he wonders about the significance of Yan’s takedowns in the wake of the close outcome. Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) lost a controversial split decision to O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this...
Dan Hardy says UFC attempted to ‘execute’ Nate Diaz
When it comes to Dan Hardy’s relationship with the UFC, it seems that the gloves are off. Hardy reacted furiously to a statement by Dana White at last Saturday’s post-fight presser in Abu Dhabi in which White said Hardy was released from his analyst duties by the UFC as a result of ‘mistreating’ a female employee — something which Hardy has since strenuously denied — and this seems to have intensified a war of words between both parties.
Daniel Cormier says Petr Yan is so upset with his split decision loss to Sean O’Malley that he may leave UFC
Daniel Cormier has suggested that Petr Yan is considering leaving the UFC following his recent string of bad luck in the Octagon. In addition to controversial back-to-back defeats against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has now dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley. Their UFC 280 contest made for...
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win
Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.
Video: Inside Jake Paul's training for Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will throw down this Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., where the YouTube star and former UFC middleweight champion headline a Showtime pay-per-view boxing event. Paul, 25, will look to move to 6-0 as a professional boxer since January 2020. He already holds...
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling over last three wins, including “hate crime over handicapped fighter” at UFC 280
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is starting his verbal assault on Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action against TJ Dillashaw last weekend at UFC 280. In the co-main event, the champion dominated his injured challenger. While Dillashaw showed toughness to survive with a dislocated shoulder, he was finished in round two.
Petr Yan is so disappointed with loss to Sean O’Malley that’s he’s considering leaving the UFC
Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost a controversial split decision to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 and is so upset that he’s thinking about leaving the organization. At least that’s what former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is hearing. “Petr Yan is so disappointed in this decision,...
Anthony Smith says he’s disappointed in TJ Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280: “He sold wolf tickets”
Anthony Smith says he is disappointed in T.J. Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280. Last Saturday, October 22nd, saw T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) meet Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the co-main bantamweight fight in the Octagon. It was a second round TKO which saw Sterling successfully retain the title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the process Sterling broke the UFC bantamweight record for the longest winning streak.
UFC Vegas 63: Chase Hooper is the fighter to watch
At UFC Vegas 63, Chase Hooper looks to improve his record to 12-2-1 and looks to win his second fight in a row. On Saturday, UFC Vegas 63 will be taking place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar, and Arnold Allen. Also slated for the card we will see Tim Means take on Max Griffin in a welterweight bout and more. However, on the prelims show, we will see Chase Hooper take on Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout.
What’s next for Aljamain Sterling after UFC 280 title defense?
This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 280, the bantamweight title was on the line. Aljamain Sterling (22-3) was looking to make the second defense of his bantamweight title as he took on former champion TJ Dillashaw (17-5). Now, I picked Sterling going into the fight just because...
UFC Vegas 63 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Kattar vs. Allen
The Octagon returns from its international voyage this weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) for Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC’s) latest show inside its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 63’s main event sees Arnold Allen attempt to finally punch his way into contention at Calvin Kattar’s expense, while Max Griffin battles Tim Means in a clash of Welterweight veterans. In addition, Contender Series graduate, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, makes his promotional debut opposite Jared Vanderaa.
Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia
The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
After losing controversial decision at UFC 280, what’s next for Petr Yan?
This past Saturday we saw a bantamweight title eliminator on the main card of UFC 280. Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (16-4) was taking on the budding superstar “Suga” Sean O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC). The first round of the fight was a close stand up battle. You...
Henry Cejudo says Alex Volkanovksi needs more time to prepare for Islam Makhachev: “I get the vibes of Israel Adesanya versus Jan”
Henry Cejudo believes Alex Volkanovski needs more time to prepare for Islam Makachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 last Saturday night to capture the lightweight title with a second-round submission. Speaking at the post fight press conference, Makhachev said:. “I have a new...
Islam Makhachev’s coach: If UFC were a true sport, Beneil Dariush (not Alexander Volkanovski) would get title shot
While it has not yet been made official by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmakers, Alexander Volkanovski is in line to challenge newly-crowned Lightweight champion, Islam Mkahachev, for the title, possibly at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, in Feb. 2023. The two men wasted little time promoting the “super” fight as...
Carlos Mota Replaces Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 63
The motto “hard work pays off” could not be more true for Carlos Mota. Carlos has been training for the day he would compete inside a UFC Octagon, and on short notice, Carlos Mota has a date – October 28, 2022. It seems to be the norm...
Sean O'Malley: If I lost to Petr Yan at UFC 280, people would have put a lot more respect on my name
Sean O'Malley thinks the judges scoring his fight against Petr Yan in his favor did him a disservice in a certain way. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defeated Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) by split decision this past Saturday at UFC 280 – a decision many thought was controversial.
Bellator signs UFC alum Poliana Botelho to multifight deal
Poliana Botelho is the newest member of the Bellator roster. On Wednesday, the promotion announced that flyweight Botelho (9-5 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), a former UFC fighter, has signed an exclusive multifight contract with Bellator. News of the signing was first reported by Ag. Fight. Additional terms of the deal were...
