Troy Record
TriNova Inc. opens office in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Kevin Bischoping, the president of TriNova North, celebrated the grand opening of his new TriNova Inc. office in Clifton Park earlier this week. To mark the opening of the new Northeast Office of TriNova Inc., Bischoping hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event at the new office located at 1335 Route 146 in the town of Clifton Park. People gathered from all over the Capital Region to come and congratulate Bischoping on his new office building from his friends, family, and coworkers to various local officials.
Troy Record
Albany County awarded $1.26M to expand Albany LEAD
ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County has been awarded $1.26 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to support the Albany Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (Albany LEAD) program by expanding existing services, launching a new street-based clinical treatment initiative, and evaluating LEAD’s work to date. “Our nation...
New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday
When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
windpowermonthly.com
Union protesters demand GE invest $5bn in US wind supply chain
The workers, who are members of the IUE-CWA union, staged a demonstration outside GE’s factory in Schenectady, New York state, on Tuesday to air a range of grievances, including “outsourcing” jobs. They also called for GE to guarantee their union rights when the company begins the process...
Troy Record
Cohoes Common Council approves Mayor Keeler’s 2023 budget
COHOES, N.Y. — The Cohoes Common Council voted this week to approve Mayor Bill Keeler’s 2023 city budget. The budget passed 4-1, with one councilman absent. This comes after Keeler introduced his proposed FY2023 budget on Sept. 15. and a public hearing was held on Oct. 11. The...
Lodging
XXS Hotels and DelMonte Hotel Group Acquire Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York—XSS Hotels in partnership with DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs. The hotel is located near downtown Saratoga with access to the area’s shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building
Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State offers retired correction officers part-time positions
ALBANY – The State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is offering retired corrections officers the opportunity to return to work on a part-time basis to fill a shortage of full-time officers. State law allows a retiree “to continue to receive their full retirement allowance without loss, suspension or...
Governor Baker in Pittsfield announced $143M awarded in infrastructure projects for more than 150 communities
Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined state and local officials in Pittsfield Wednesday, to announce over $100 million in grant awards, made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal.
Troy Record
Entertainment calendar
Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. PUTNAM PLACE: 63a Putnam St., Saratoga Springs. Freekbass & The Bump Assembly, 8 p.m. www.putnamplace.com. NO FUN: 275 River St., Troy. Cindy Cande, Bloodx3, 8 p.m. nofuntroy.com. CAFFE LENA: 47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Reese Fulmer and the Carriage House Band, 7 p.m. caffelena.org.
Cohoes road closure notice for Saturday
A Cohoes road closure has been issued for Central Avenue on Saturday.
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Tahoe, Ring named Suburban Council Co-Players of the Year
TROY, NY – On Tuesday, the Suburban Council released the league’s season-ending girls’ soccer awards, including for Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, first and second teams and honorable mentions. Micaela Tahoe, a senior at Shaker, and Kennedy Ring, a sophomore at Columbia, shared Player...
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Bridge over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale to close
The Roe Bridge carrying Tribrook Road over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale will be closed by the end of the day Wednesday
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 28 - November 3, 2022
Lisa Hernadez sold property at 43 Sherman Way to Michael Basso for $695,000. James Fischer sold property at 200 Hop City Rd to Eric Flynn for $600,000. Traditional Home Builders and Developers sold property at 31 Mallory Way to Thomas Brockway for $436,199. Joshua McLean sold property at 28 Buell...
