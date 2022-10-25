Read full article on original website
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Nick Canizales Leaving 12News: Where Is the Beaumont Anchor Going?
For over 20 years, Texans have counted on Nick Canizales to keep them abreast of the latest news and scores. And now, the anchor is leaving 12News Daybreak in October 2022. KBMT-TV viewers naturally had questions about his decision. They want to know where the anchor is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in Beaumont, Texas. Fortunately for his viewers, Canizales answered most queries about leaving KBMT-TV.
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 8 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their first injury reports of the Week 8 ahead of their matchup at NRG Stadium on Sunday. Earlier in the day quarterback Ryan Tannehill met with the media and revealed he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 7. The good news is Tannehill said he is feeling better and was able to shed the walking boot.
Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue
Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Local legend Larry Catuzzi to be honored at Texans vs. Titans game in Week 8
After years of making a profound impact on the game of football, local legend Larry Catuzzi will be honored at NRG Stadium ahead of the Houston Texans’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 for his induction into the Bowl Season Leadership Hall of Fame. The team issued a statement on Thursday regarding the pregame plans, which included comments from members of the football community that reflected their high opinion of Mr. Catuzzi.
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
Source: Texans’ Tavierre Thomas set to return to practice
HOUSTON – Texans nickel back and special teams ace Tavierre Thomas is expected to return to practice with the team launching his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve-designated for return, according to a league source. Usually, the Texans have players practice for a week or so before...
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Titans-Texans, pick
The Tennessee Titans square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 8 showdown. The Titans are coming off a 19-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts, while the Texans are reeling from a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds...
Astros fan Jalen Hurts addresses who he is rooting for in World Series
Jalen Hurts is from Houston and a big fan of their local teams, but he is reevaluating things for the World Series. Hurts’ hometown Astros are facing the Phillies in the World Series. Hurts is now arguably the most prominent athlete in the city of Philadelphia. As the starting quarterback of the undefeated Eagles, it wouldn’t go over well with his city if he were rooting for the rival team in the Fall Classic. Hurts seems to understand that.
3 Insane Statistics To Note For Rockets’ Jalen Green So Far
The Houston Rockets have yet to find much success on the court this NBA season as they are 1-3 in the early going. But, as a rebuilding team, this season is more about the progress that their young players are making in their development. So far, they have to be ecstatic about the progress that they are seeing from Jalen Green.
Secondary Ticket Prices On The Rise for Astros-Phillies World Series
According to multiple websites, the ticket prices for Astros-Phillies in the World Series are not going to be cheap!
Houston, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clear Falls High School football team will have a game with Clear Lake High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
This Astros scout is their not-so-secret key to success
When the last out was made and the Astros had clinched their fourth American League pennant in six years, one of the biggest keys to their success was not on the field at Yankee Stadium, not in the dugout or the clubhouse or even in the building. Astros senior scouting...
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai Watt announce birth of baby boy
Arizona Cardinals defender J.J. Watt and his wife, soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt, announced the birth of Koa James Watt on social media on Tuesday. The baby was born on Sunday. ...
