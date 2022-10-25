ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford County, NC

WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
roanokebeacon.com

Firefighter of the Month

Firefighter of the Month for October at Plymouth Fire Department is Quincy Wesson. Wesson is a 20-year-old who was born in Bertie County, but graduated from Washington County High School in 2022. Wesson spent a short time in the PFD junior firefighter program prior to his high school graduation, ac-...
PLYMOUTH, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County High School principal placed on indefinite leave of absence

Greensville County High School principal Noah Rogers has been placed on an indefinite leave of absence as of this week. This has been confirmed to the Independent-Messenger by Greensville County Public Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. Rogers assumed the role of principal of the high school at the start...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gates County Sheriff’s frustrations continue

GATESVILLE – Although he expressed gratitude to the Gates County Board of Commissioners for last month’s approval of allowing him to purchase three new vehicles for his department, Sheriff Ray Campbell remains adamant of a disconnect between he, the board, and the county manager. Speaking during the public...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WRAL

New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police

While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WAVY News 10

Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
EDENTON, NC
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA

