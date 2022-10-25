Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTING ‘THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG’ FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Brenham High School Theatre will stage a performance this weekend that promises to leave audiences aching from laughter. “The Play That Goes Wrong” will run tomorrow (Friday), Saturday and Sunday at the Brenham High School Auditorium. The show was originally scheduled to begin tonight (Thursday), but was moved to tomorrow due to the Cub football game being rescheduled for tonight.
kwhi.com
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN CALDWELL TO HOST ‘SCARE ON THE SQUARE’ SATURDAY
A spooky celebration is coming to downtown Caldwell this weekend. The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. is a free community event that invites families, businesses and organizations to decorate and dress up their vehicles, trunks and themselves. Kids...
kwhi.com
PRESENTATION AT BLINN’S MOODY LIBRARY NOV. 1 TO SPOTLIGHT LAST PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TEXAS
The Blinn College District invites history lovers and the public to learn more about the life and enduring contributions of Anson Jones, the last president of the Republic of Texas. Blinn History Professor Chuck Swanlund will give the presentation Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the W.L. Moody Jr....
kwhi.com
51ST ANNUAL COW-CALF CLINIC FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
The 51st Annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic is set for tomorrow (Friday) at the Washington County Expo. The clinic gets underway with registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program starts at 8 a.m. The clinic offers the opportunity to hear from experts in beef cattle operations, visit with tradeshow vendors, watch live cattle demonstrations, network with producers and win prizes.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LIVE PROGRAM 10-27-2022
All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS HOSTING HUNTSVILLE FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Brenham ISD announced that due to the expected bad weather tomorrow (Friday) that the Brenham Cub football game against Huntsville has been moved up to tonight (Thursday). The Cubs are 5-3 on the season and 4-0 in district. They are coming off last week’s 48-21 win over Bryan Rudder.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BLOCK PARTY
This week’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI will cover a block party and fitness walk this weekend. Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Mason will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about Saturday’s activities, happening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. Mason will also discuss other happenings like Red Ribbon Week and the Cub Football Hall of Honor luncheon on Friday.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Texas
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
Montgomery couple brings historic building back to life with The Feed Store Grill and Bar
The couple took the leap in 2021 and is shining light on a historic building after an interior makeover.
KBTX.com
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist. Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University...
kwhi.com
FINAL NIGHT OF HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL REGULAR SEASON
The Brenham Cubettes will face off against College Station this (Tuesday) evening. Brenham is 31-12 overall and 12-1 in district. College Station is 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. College Station handed Brenham their only district loss, and the Cubettes are looking for payback. First serve is at 6pm at College Station High School, and it is also Seniors Night for the Lady Cougars.
thekatynews.com
Finding A Place to Hunt Deer
I remember my first year, 1975, living in Houston. I lived along I-10 west. Starting Friday, the day before the gun deer season opened, I saw trucks pulling campers, ATV’s, feeders, all kinds of hunting equipment heading west to somewhere beyond Houston. My favorite radio station was broadcasting live traffic reports for deer hunters. Man … the start of deer season was almost as big as Thanksgiving!
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER TO HOST PLAYOFF GAME
For all the records the Blinn College men's soccer team has set this season, it's the next milestone that means the most to the Buccaneers. "We're 0-4 in playoff matches," said fourth-year Blinn head coach Michael McBride. "It's time to change that. The law of averages suggests we have to win one sooner or later, and we'd like it to be this season."
inforney.com
Another company expanding operations in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
Comments / 1