The Brenham Cubettes will face off against College Station this (Tuesday) evening. Brenham is 31-12 overall and 12-1 in district. College Station is 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. College Station handed Brenham their only district loss, and the Cubettes are looking for payback. First serve is at 6pm at College Station High School, and it is also Seniors Night for the Lady Cougars.

