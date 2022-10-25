Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?

After welcoming her 11th child back in May, Keke Wyatt reveals she may be ready to expand her family yet again.

Wyatt, 40, appeared on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted where she spoke on her dreams of having a large family as a child and the struggles of balancing her career and being an active parent.

“I always said when I was a little girl I wanted a lot of children,” she revealed before admitting she initially only wanted “between 8-10.”

The “Nothing In This World” singer added, “I think I’m gonna do one more. I keep saying one more and that was four kids ago. I love being a mama. If I wasn’t a mommy, I don’t think I would be who I am today. I started my career with a child and I’m still in my career with 11 kids.”

She later shared how her mother encouraged her to believe she could essentially have it all. “They told me ‘if you have a baby you’re not gonna be able to do what you need to do. You can’t travel and such and such.’ My mom looked me in my eyes and said, ‘you can do whatever you want to do with or without a baby.’”

In a separate extended clip (above), Wyatt revealed that Pastor LW Bolton III’s “Like Father, Like Son” was the song that guided her through her most recent, complicated pregnancy. “There was no day that went by that I didn’t listen to that song,” she explained.

The R&B Divas: Atlanta alum considered her 11th child, Ke’Zyah, to be her “miracle baby boy.”