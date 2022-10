Who’s on Portland Thorns’ active roster? A look at the KC Current’s title-game opponent

Here’s the roster makeup for the Portland Thorns team that the KC Current will face Saturday evening in Washington, D.C. for the NWSL championship.

Game time Saturday is 7 p.m.; the match at Audi Field will be televised on CBS/Paramount+.

Name, number, position

J. Beckie 16 Forward

N. Beckman 45 Defender

H. Betfort 41 Forward

B. Bixby 1 Goalkeeper

S. Coffey 17 Midfielder

C. Dunn 19 Midfielder

M. Everett 21 Forward

S. Hogan 43 Goalkeeper

L. Horan 10 Midfielder (loaned out)

K. Hubly 20 Defender

M. Klingenberg 25 Defender

N. Kuikka 14 Defender (international)

T. McGrady 29 Defender

E. Menges 5 Defender

O. Moultrie 13 Midfielder

M. Nally 39 Defender

T. Porter 46 Midfielder

G. Provenzano 44 Midfielder

R. Rodríguez 11 Midfielder

Y. Ryan 23 Midfielder

B. Sauerbrunn 4 Defender

C. Sinclair 12 Forward

S. Smith 9 Forward

A. Smith 35 Goalkeeper

H. Sugita 8 Midfielder

M. Vasconcelos 37 Forward

M. Weaver 22 Forward

