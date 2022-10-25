ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milestones – Oct. 25, 2022

By Citizen Staff
of Henrico is competing on the women’s wheelchair basketball team for the 2022-23 season at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Warhawks have won three national championships – a three-peat in 2012, 2013 and 2014 – and several of the program’s alums are Paralympic medalists. Smith is studying Communications—Public Relations Emphasis at UW-Whitewater.

***

The following local students recently earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University: Kerry Donohue, of Glen Allen; and Dejuna Adkins, Lindsay Treadway, Neshawn Lambert, Juliana Miller, Siobhan Gamboa and Robert Woodward, of Henrico. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

***

The following local students recently joined the Class of 2026 at Bridgewater College in Virginia: Niklas Hatchett, Autumn Just, Catherine Chisum and Nash Barbuto, of Glen Allen; and Grace Elder, Jose Roberto Urdaneta, David Quintanilla, David Cipolletti, Elijah Rogers, Pedro Gonzalez and Zhane’ Hines, of Henrico.

***

Wit Moore of Henrico recently joined the Class of 2026 at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

