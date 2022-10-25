Milestones – Oct. 25, 2022

of Henrico is competing on the women’s wheelchair basketball team for the 2022-23 season at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Warhawks have won three national championships – a three-peat in 2012, 2013 and 2014 – and several of the program’s alums are Paralympic medalists. Smith is studying Communications—Public Relations Emphasis at UW-Whitewater.

***

The following local students recently earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University: Kerry Donohue, of Glen Allen; and Dejuna Adkins, Lindsay Treadway, Neshawn Lambert, Juliana Miller, Siobhan Gamboa and Robert Woodward, of Henrico. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

***

The following local students recently joined the Class of 2026 at Bridgewater College in Virginia: Niklas Hatchett, Autumn Just, Catherine Chisum and Nash Barbuto, of Glen Allen; and Grace Elder, Jose Roberto Urdaneta, David Quintanilla, David Cipolletti, Elijah Rogers, Pedro Gonzalez and Zhane’ Hines, of Henrico.

***

Wit Moore of Henrico recently joined the Class of 2026 at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

