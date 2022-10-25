ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Ratings: Neighborhood Ties for Monday Demo Win, All Americans Eye Highs

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood , NBC’s The Voice and Fox’s 9-1-1 tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS drew the night’s biggest audience.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 mil0.4) both hit season highs in audience while steady in the demo. NCIS (6.7 mil/0.5) was also steady in the demo, but Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.3) dipped.

NBC | The Voice (6.1 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped week-to-week on both counts; Quantum Leap (2.7 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo and gained viewers.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.9 mil/0.6, read post mortem) and The Cleaning Lady (2.4 mil/0.3) were both steady in the demo, with the latter also adding viewers.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.3 mil/0.5) and The Good Doctor (3.1 mil/0.3) were steady.

THE CW | All American (504K/0.1) and Homecoming (402K/0.1) both surged to season highs in audience.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

FanSided

Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?

We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
CHICAGO, IL
