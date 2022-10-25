ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know About Pitti Uomo’s January 2023 Edition

By Stephen Garner
 2 days ago

After a successful return to a standalone in-person trade fair in June, Pitti Uomo is gearing up to launch its next edition.

Slated to run from Jan. 10-13 at Florence’s historic Fortezza da Basso, the Italian menswear trade show will kick off the fall/winter 2023 men’s selling season as the industry still faces a plethora of headwinds .

As the men’s industry prepares for another in-person fair, see here a round up of all the events, fashion shows and happenings taking place in Florence this January.

Martine Rose Named Guest Designer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5QA8_0ilxFTwl00
CREDIT: Martine Rose

Martine Rose has been named the next guest designer of Pitti Uomo. The Anglo-Jamaican designer will showcase her fall/winter 2023 collection at a special event during the menswear trade fair. Specific event details are not yet known.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rose said that she was “honored” to be showing as part of the next edition of Pitti Uomo. “Pitti were celebrating mens design [sic] way ahead of the curve, and many of the designers I respect have been a part of it,” Rose said. “We are all so excited to come to Florence, a city I love, with our next collection!”

Lapo Cianchi and Francesca Tacconi, heads of the special projects of Pitti Immagine, added in the statement, “At the first meeting with Martine for the special event in Florence, we ended up talking more about family, schools, daily shopping and cycles of life in popular neighborhoods than about fashion shows. Yet it was evident how all this was closely related to her work, a cognitive and emotional baggage that mixes with great creative freedom with social and cultural thoughts and that is reflected in her collections.”

Rose launched her eponymous label in London in 2007. She is most inspired by her Jamaican-British heritage and her deep interest and personal involvement in the music and high/low melting-pot cultures of London. Family and community are at the heart of the company. Famously, her shows have been held in spaces such as the covered markets of Tottenham, a neighborhood cul-de-sac in Camden and the Torriano Primary School. Plus, her exploration of masculinity, the sexual edge of the collections and sensitivity to character and mood define her work.

In 2021, the label received investment from U.K. brand accelerator Tomorrow, acting as a collaborative and global licensing partner. In 2019, Martine Rose participated in the exhibition “Get Up, Stand Up Now,” a celebration of 50 years of Black British creativity at Somerset House in London. That year she was also nominated for the BFC’s Menswear Designer of the Year award and the Urban Lux Award. Martine Rose was nominated for the BFC’s British Menswear Designer of the Year award in 2018 and 2017, when she was in addition shortlisted for the LVMH prize and nominated for the ANDAM award for emerging designers.

