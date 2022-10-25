Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday in Lilac Suit with Diamond-Encrusted Silk Shirt & Shiny Boots

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday with a star-studded bash at Sexy Fish in Miami on Monday night. Several famous faces pulled up to the shindig including DJ Khaled, 21 Savage and Kanye West’s former girlfriend Chaney Jones.

Drake looked dapper for the evening, arriving in a lilac suit. Ensuring that all eyes would be on him, the award-winning rapper complemented his ensemble with a purple silk shirt that boasted a diamond-encrusted collar and cuffs.

Drake arrives at his birthday party at Sexy Fish in Miami, FL on October 24, 2022. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

To take things up a notch, Drake accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a blinged out chain. Drake’s hair was styled in neat stitch braids.

21 Savage attends Drake’s 36th birthday party at Sexy Fish in Miami, FL on October 24, 2022. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Completing Drake’s look was a set of grey leather boots. The silhouette had an elongated almond-shaped toe and included a small, stacked block heel.

Boots are a must-have during the fall season. The shoe style easily adds a stylish touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Drake arrives at his 36th birthday party at Sexy Fish in Miami, FL on October 24, 2022. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Drake is comfortably in his own lane. He tends to take a more subtle approach to style, often dressed in Stone Island tracksuits, retro Nike sportswear, and custom-tailored suits. Statement pieces are peppered in from time to time as well like vintage outerwear, uncommon throwback jerseys, or valuable Supreme collaborations. When he wants to rep his squad, expect some pieces from his OVO clothing label to also make an appearance.