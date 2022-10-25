ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

By Nick Caruso
 2 days ago
What’s to come for Harper Stern after that wild finale? We’ll soon find out: HBO has renewed Industry for Season 3 , the cabler announced on Tuesday.

Industry reached new heights in Season 2, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics,” HBO senior vice president of programming Kathleen McCaffrey said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey [Down] and Konrad [Kay], Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry follows a group of drug- and sex-fueled financiers as they navigate the intensely stressful world at a leading international bank in London. The pressure-cooker environment provides an insider’s view of the black box of high finance, while examining issues of gender, race, class and privilege in the workplace.

In Season 2, Harper (Myha’la Herrold) chased a very high-profile new client (Jay Duplass), while also entertaining the idea of branching out from Pierpoint & Co. with her former boss Eric Tao (Ken Leung).

In addition to Herrold, Duplass and Leung, the series stars Marisa Abela ( Cobra ), Harry Lawtey ( City of Tiny Lights ), David Jonsson ( Deep State ), Conor MacNeill ( Artemis Fowl ), Sagar Radia ( The Good Karma Hospital ) and Katrine De Candole ( Dominion ).

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Excited to find out what Harper’s next move will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Comments / 0

