Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury
The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Was Fined for Skipping an Awards Show to See C.J. Stroud, Ohio State's Receivers Have Incredible Accountability and Chris Olave Always Dominated Penn State
Welcome to the Skull Session. We have lots to discuss. Before we dive into it, please watch this beautiful video of Julian Fleming's touchdown from Saturday. WORTH IT. The ESPN College Football Awards is a prestigious event where honors and accolades like the Chuck Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Lou Groza, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards are presented to some of the most talented players in the sport.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Three Texas A&M players suspended after ‘locker room incident’ at USC, reports say
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising CJ Stroud News
C.J. Stroud has finally opened up about why he decided to commit to Ohio State in the first place. Stroud spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he didn't come there for any coaches. “I didn’t come to Ohio State for no coach or nothing. I came here...
ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8
With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. Coming in No. 2...
Bowl projections: Oregon squarely in College Football Playoff conversation after UCLA win
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
See Made Surprise Visit on SEC Roll Call This Week
Hogs join Bye Week Support Group led by none other than infamous Ed Orgeron.
Game Preview: CSU Looking For Their First Ever Win Vs Boise State
The Colorado State Rams seemed to have found themselves over the past 3 weeks. After going through a brutal first month of the season that saw them lose every game along with a whole bunch of players to the transfer portal, the team seems to have come together. It all...
Former Boise State Player Is College Football’s #1 QB Prospect
We all know the old saying, time marches on or waits for no one. There hasn't been any news concerning the former Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who left the team after entering the transfer portal. Mr. Bachmeier was the highest-rated recruit to attend a Mountain West Conference school. The former four-star quarterback chose Boise State over Power Five schools.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Most underrated and overrated teams in 2022-23 preseason Coaches Poll
If you thought AP Top 25 poll voters had a propensity for being wrong about preseason college basketball rankings -- and believe me, I have plenty of bones to pick with them -- then, boy, will you be surprised [heavy sarcasm!] to learn that I've got some serious beef with how coaches rank college basketball teams in the preseason.
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
Comments / 0