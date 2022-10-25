Hepatozoonosis in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

(Learn more about hepatozoonosis in dogs. Picture credit: saraidasilva / Getty Images)

Hepatozoonosis in dogs is a disease caused by ticks. Specifically, Brown Dog ticks and Gulf Coast ticks cause the condition.

Generally, the condition is caused by a dog eating a tick. Geographically, the condition is most prevalent in the southern and southeastern areas of the United States.

Thankfully, the condition cannot spread from dogs to humans.

If you see the signs of hepatozoonosis in your dog, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Hepatozoonosis in Dogs

The condition produces a range of symptoms. For instance, some of the most common symptoms include:

Losing weight

Acting lethargic

Becoming sensitive to touch

Losing muscle mass

Soreness

Discharge (from the eyes)

Causes of Hepatozoonosis in Dogs

(Picture credit: sanjagrujic / Getty Images)

The cause of the condition is a dog swallowing a tick. Additionally, this can also happen if a dog eats prey that is infected by ticks.

Specifically, the condition is caused by two types of ticks: Brown Dog ticks and Gulf Cost ticks.

Geographically, the ticks are most likely to be found in the following states:

Florida

Texas

Alabama

Mississippi

Louisiana

Georgia

Oklahoma

Treatments for Hepatozoonosis in Dogs

Firstly, your vet will ask about your dog’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will ask about any circumstances where your dog could have come into contact with ticks.

Thirdly, a full physical examination will be carried out. Additionally, blood and urine tests will also be taken.

Ultimately, a PCR test can confirm the presence of ticks.

Unfortunately, there is no specific long term cure for the condition. However, medication can be prescribed to help with your dog’s symptoms.

As always, if your vet prescribes your dog any medicine, make sure to stick to the correct dose and frequency instructions. Also, complete the full course of medicine.

In general, your dog will need to keep up regular visits with their vet after being treated for the condition. This is to stay on top of their recovery and monitor their health.

Finally, you can read more about how to keep your dog safe from ticks here.

Have you ever cared for a dog who suffered from this condition? How did your vet help your dog recover? Let us know in the comments section below.