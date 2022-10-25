Service Dog Has Spent 700 Days at Sea

(Picture Credit: Caroline Gioux / EyeEm)

Service dog Joska, a black Labrador, has spent almost two years at sea with her dog parents, and it looks as if she’s been having a great time.

Cornelis and Cornelia Marinussen are both legally blind, but frequently take cruises. As a result, their 10-year-old canine has spent almost 700 days at sea over the years. And she’s helped the married couple, who are from the city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, out of some sticky situations.

Service Dog Saving Her Parents

On a cruise in Alaska in 2014, the couple got separated from each other. Cornelis had gone the wrong way on a walking path. As a result, he couldn’t find Cornelia and her father, who accompanied them on the vacation.

“I called her name, no answer. I called her father’s name, no answer,” Cornelis told USA Today about the experience. However, when he called Joska’s name, she was able to lead them back to him.

Joska has been such a frequent cruiser that Holland America Line, the cruise line the couple most often travel with, have made Joska an honorary 5-Star Mariner – the highest membership tier they offer – and will give the canine a Platinum Medallion in a New York ceremony on Oct. 26.

Cornelia lost her sight at the age of 24 following complications from spina bifida surgery, while Cornelis was born blind. Cornelia decided to get a service dog to help her with getting around.

“Of course, the first time, [Cornelia] was also looking for, ‘OK, where is the place where I go and do my business’ and that kind of thing, but the rest, it went well,” said Cornelis about his wife’s experience with Joska.

Which Animals Can Go on Cruises?

Some cruise lines (and other boats and ferries) allow pets and service animals, but rules can differ. Holland America don’t allow pets, therapy animals, or companion animals, but do permit service animals. According to their website, these animals are those “that are individually trained to provide assistance to an individual with a disability”.