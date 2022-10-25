ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Running the Table in Calhoun County

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Area games: Anniston ready for playoffs after completing first undefeated regular season since 2001; includes games reported to East Alabama Sports Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0co0ac_0ilxFIU000
Weaver’s Payton Martin (34) pulls out of the grip of Beulah’s Noah Higdon and scores one of his two touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 30-14 victory over Beulah. (Photo by Greg Warren)

By Mark Everett Kelly


On a clear, cold night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium, the two participating teams’ outlooks couldn’t be more different. Anniston Bulldogs were playing for history and the Cleburne County Tigers ready to heal in the offseason.

In the end, Anniston completed its first undefeated regular season since 2001 with a resounding 42-0 victory. It was the first time they’ve gone through the region schedule undefeated since 2010.

The final score wasn’t indicative of how dominating the second-ranked Bulldogs were on both sides of the ball. Adding in the Bulldogs’ win margin from the previous two wins results in a 136-7 score.

On defense, All-State linebacker Grayshaun Swain took residence in the Tigers’ backfield. His size and speed are hard to stop.

“We had a good run this year as a team,” the sophomore said. “Our defense played real good, and I know we can improve in the playoffs.”

The Bulldogs’ diversity on offense led to quick, easy points early, as the home team took a 35-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Kamron Sandlin enjoys the endless offensive weapons surrounding him. He takes pride in accomplishing a team goal and making history.

“I knew it was going to happen (going undefeated in the regular season),” said Sandlin, who finished the first half 6-9 for 144 yards with 2 TD passing and one rushing. “I feel I just got to keep leading my team we’ll be great.”

One of his weapons, Malachi Taylor, ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

“If we run the ball, we get a lot of yards,” he said.

“If we pass it, we get the same amount of yards,” receiver Jamarius Billingsley added.

Cleburne County began the season with high hopes and a talented roster led by junior quarterback Kyler McGrinn. However, head coach Joby Burns couldn’t stop the endless amount of injuries, which included a season-ending ACL tear for McGrinn.

Burns knows coaching comes with highs and lows. However, the pain of watching players you teach to become young men struggle makes you wonder where the light went.

“When things are rough, and things are hard, you just gotta keep doing the right thing,” the fourth-year Tigers head coach said. “It’s just life. It’s tough on these guys and not fun going through, but if this helps us grow, it’s worth it.”

Meanwhile, fifth-year Anniston coach Rico White understands the significance of going undefeated and the expectations that come with it.

“It feels great.,” he said. “Hard work pays off. With a veteran club, we kind of expect that, so it’s been a great season so far.”

What is the most significant difference between last season and this year?

“Maturity, and always focusing and trying to do the right thing.,” White said. “It all starts at practice and working hard, and holding each other accountable. We are not worried about other teams. We are doing what we are supposed to do. The players watch each other.”

The Bulldogs are off next week. They are projected to host Hale County, the No. 4 team from Region 3, in the first-round of the playoffs.

Alexandria 69, Talladega 21

TALLADEGA — Ty Brown threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a team-high 148 yards and a score for the Valley Cubs. T.K. Downie was the recepient of three Brown touchdown passes and Antonio Ross ran for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score. threw

ALEX (69) TALL (21)
19 1st Downs 10
26-343 Rushes-yds 18-92
4-5-0 Comp-Att-Int 9-18-1
103 Passing yds 260
0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-2
0-0 Punts-avg 3-14.0
5-40 Penalties-yds 2-20
Alexandria (5-4) 28 21 7 13 – 69
Talladega (0-9) 0 0 7 14 – 21

A: TK Downie 35 pass from Ty Barker (Cleat Forrest kick), 6:46 1Q
A: Ty Brown 11 run (Cleat Forrest kick), 3:35 1Q
A: Antonio Ross 24 run (Cleat Forrest kick), 0:16 1Q
A: TK Downie 22 pass from Ty Barker (Cleat Forrest kick), 0:03 1Q
A: Antonio Ross 14 run (Cleat Forrest kick), 6:08 2Q
A: TK Downie 15 pass from Ty Barker (Cleat Forrest kick), 4:35 2Q
A: DaMarkus Williams 31 pass from Ty Brown (Luis Torres kick), 1:19 2Q
A: Elijah Hunter 25 run (Luis Torres kick), 6:04 3Q
T: Ellis 80 pass from Cunningham (Jackson Burrel kick), 2:50 3Q
A: Elijah Hunter 1 run (kick failed), 8:20 4Q
T: Wilson 78 pass from Cunningham (Cunningham run), 5:25 4Q
A: Antonio Ross 80 kickoff return (Luis Torres kick), 2:00 4Q
T: Wilson 57 pass from Cunningham (kick failed), 0:00 4Q

Jacksonville 48, White Plains 14

G Turner rushed for 15y yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Jim Ogle passed for 113 yards and two scores as the Golden Eagles opened a 48-7 halftime lead and then turned over the game to their reserves.

Jacksonville (7-2, 4-2) 28 20 0 0 – 48
White Plains (2-7, 1-5) 0 7 7 0 – 14

J: G Turner 4 run (Mason Terrell kick), 8:38 1Q
J: Kydric Fisher 38 pass from Jim Ogle (Mason Terrell), 7:28 1Q
J: G Turner 6 run (Mason Terrell kick), 2:27 1Q
J: G Turner 80 run (Mason Terrell kick), 1:09 1Q
J: Kydric Fisher 14 pass from Jim Ogle (Mason Terrell kick), 6:59 2Q
J:: Trent Jackson 10 run (Mason Terrell kick), 2:45 2Q
J: G Turner 91 kickoff return (Tanaka Wilson kick), 2:22 2Q
WP: Patrick Sams 31 pass from Dylan Barksdale (kick good), 0:21 2Q
WP: Collin Spivey 66 pass (kick good), 3:25 3Q

Handley 49, Munford 14

By Brant Locklier
For East Alabama Sports Today

ROANOKE — Jay Haynes rushed for 98 yards snd three first-quarter touchdowns, Elijah Goss rushed for 129 yards and two TDs, and quarterback Cannon Kyles threw for a second to lead Handley.

After a quick promising start, things went terribly wrong for Munford. Quarterback Sylvester Smith took the first play from scrimmage for a 65-yard touchdown and the Lions were off and running.

But four plays later Haynes tied the game with a 27-yard run of his own. The Tigers would then score on their next four plays to open up a 35-7 lead. Haynes scored on runs of 25 and 32 yards, Kyles threw a  54-yard scoring pass to Ayden Robertson and Jay Lewis scored on a 35-yard run.

The news got worse for the Lions. Smith, a University of Tennessee commitment and recent selection to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, was knocked out of the game with a possible concussion. Back-up quarterback BJ Anderson was already out for the season, starting running back Tank Edmundson was out of the game and center Logan Smith was out for the season.

That left running back Riley Brown to play quarterback. The Lions had nothing left on offense or defense at this point. The game settled down into the Tigers’ reserves and Munford’s struggling offense midway through the second quarter until the end of the game.

Elijah Goss scored on runs of 68 and 18 and Munford’s Brown ran for 58 yards and a score.

Munford wraps up its season next week with a Thursday night home game against Ashville. Handley will be off next week. Both teams will be in the first round of the Class 4A play-offs. Munford’s four losses this season have been to top 8 teams In Class 4A.

MUN (14) HAND (49)
7 1st Downs 18
41-203 Rushes-yds 37-349
0-2-0 Comp-Att-Int 3-3-0
0 Passing yds 82
5-3 Fumbles-lost 1-1
5-27.6 Punts-avg 2=34.0
7-65 Penalties-yds 10-85
Munford (5-4, 3-3) 7 0 0 7 – 14
Handley (9-1, 5-1) 28 15 6 0 – 49

M: Sylvester Smith 65 run (Dakota Frank kick), 11:36 1Q
H: Jay Haynes 7 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 10:11 1Q
H: Jay Haynes 25 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 6:34 1Q
H: Jamerqui Lewis 36 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 3:19 1Q
H: Jay Haynes 37 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 1:07 1Q
H: Ayden Robertson 54 pass from Cannon Kyles (Jordan West pass from Cannon Kyles), 5:19 2Q
H: Elijah Goss 18 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 2:57 2Q
H: Elijah Goss 67 run (kick failed), 11:35 3Q
M: Kadarian McCoy 58 run (Dakota Frank kick), 3:16 4Q

Cherokee County 40, Ashville 0

CENTRE — Jacob Cornejo rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns, Jack Amos rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and Tae Diamond rushed for 105 yards and a score for the Warriors. Cherokee County rushed for 395 yards as a team.

ASH (0) CHER (40)
11 1st Downs 19
52-142 Rushes-yds 38-395
0-2-0 Comp-Att-Int 4-6-0
0 Passing yds 38
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
3-37.3 Punts-avg 1-43.0
4-35 Penalties-yds 11-95
Ashville (2-7, 1-5) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Cherokee County (8-1, 5-1) 13 6 14 7 – 40

C: Jacob Cornejo 25 run (kick failed)
C: Tae Diamond 38 run (Will Frampton kick)
C: Jack Amos 6 run (kick failed)
C: Jacob Cornejo 37 run (Will Frampton kick)
C: Jack Amos 3 run (Will Frampton kick)
C: Jacob Cornejo 15 run (Will Frampton kick)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTem1_0ilxFIU000
Weaver’s Kaden Gooden breaks out of the pile and scores a defensive touchdown in the Bearcats’ 30-14 win over Beulah. (Photo by Greg Warren)

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Saints Come Marching Into Oxford

Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Match Play Pairings

Calhoun County, AL – Here are the matches for the Calhoun County Match Play Championship this weekend at Anniston Municipal GC CALHOUN COUNTY MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP At Anniston Municipal GC Saturday’s matches Buddy Moore Bracket No. 1 Brennan Clay bye No. 8 Randy Lipscomb vs. No. 9 Andrew Brooks, 8:30 a.m. No. 5 Layton Bussey vs. […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Donoho Wins It

Anniston, AL – Lady Falcons win 13th state volleyball title in school history with 3-1 win over area and county rival Pleasant Valley; Donoho’s Draper MVP By Al Muskewitz The Donoho Lady Falcons, playing under a new head coach in a new competitive division, won the 13th volleyball state championship in their history Wednesday when they […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Region champs X 2 in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Donoho sweeps Pleasant Valley to win Class 2A North, Ohatchee wins tense five-setter with Plainview to win Class 3A North; includes first-round pairings in Elite 8 involving area teams   Donoho and Ohatchee brought regional volleyball titles back to Calhoun County Friday after winning their respective championship matches at the Von Braun […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ohatchee Indians Get In

Ohatchee, AL – Class 3A Region 6: Ohatchee clinches playoff spot with victory over Plainview; Piedmont completes undefeated region season CLASS 3A REGION 6 ALL REG Piedmont 7-2 7-0 Sylvania 7-2 5-2 Geraldine 6-3 5-2 Ohatchee 3-7 3-4 Hokes Bluff 4-5 3-4 Plainvieew 3-6 3-4 Westbrook Christian 4-5 2-5 Glencoe 2-7 0-7 When the Ohatchee Indians […]
OHATCHEE, AL
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Troy Messenger

Templin commits to Gadsden State

This week, Charles Henderson senior Will Templin announced his commitment to play college baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Templin is an incoming senior coming off a stellar junior campaign in which he played primarily at first base. Templin ended the 2022 season with a .309 batting average and .436 on-base percentage with 29 hits, four doubles, 13 RBIs, 30 runs and 18 walks. He also had five stolen bases on the year.
GADSDEN, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Washington County High School volleyball team will have a game with Donoho School on October 25, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ANNISTON, AL
FanBuzz

The Talladega Jinx Is Part of the Alabama Racetrack's Haunted History

Talladega Superspeedway is one of the most popular racetracks in NASCAR, and for good reason. The Lincoln, Alabama tri-oval boasts some of the fastest racing on the NASCAR schedule, and the infield partying during race weekend is downright legendary. But, before you book that next trip to Dega, you may want to read up on its spooky past. Discussion surrounding Talladega's terrifying history tends to resurface around October. You know, the scariest month of the year.
LINCOLN, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fraternal Order of Police Annual Golf Tournament

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, October 26th the 2022 Fraternal Order of Police (Anniston Lodge #4) Annual Golf Tournament will be held at the Pine Hill Golf Course. The shotgun start will be at 11:00 am. The cost is $60 per golfer and includes on course lunch, cart, and range balls. The tournament is a three person scramble and will be divided into flights by number of entries and awarded cash prizes. For more information on sponsorships contact Jarred Acker at 256-310-1565.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

East Alabama Regional Hiring Fair in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, October 25th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm the East Alabama Regional Hiring Fair will be hosted at the Oxford Civic Center. There will be breakout rooms for private interviews, and a VIP room for employer representatives to enjoy snacks and soft drinks. Participation is greatly appreciated! East AlabamaWorks will provide an 8-foot table and 2 chairs for each employer booth. Access to power in the OCC Gym is limited and will be provided on a first come/first served basis as best is possible. (Please bring your own extension cords.)
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy