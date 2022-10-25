Running the Table in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Area games: Anniston ready for playoffs after completing first undefeated regular season since 2001; includes games reported to East Alabama Sports Today

By Mark Everett Kelly





On a clear, cold night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium, the two participating teams’ outlooks couldn’t be more different. Anniston Bulldogs were playing for history and the Cleburne County Tigers ready to heal in the offseason.

In the end, Anniston completed its first undefeated regular season since 2001 with a resounding 42-0 victory. It was the first time they’ve gone through the region schedule undefeated since 2010.

The final score wasn’t indicative of how dominating the second-ranked Bulldogs were on both sides of the ball. Adding in the Bulldogs’ win margin from the previous two wins results in a 136-7 score.

On defense, All-State linebacker Grayshaun Swain took residence in the Tigers’ backfield. His size and speed are hard to stop.

“We had a good run this year as a team,” the sophomore said. “Our defense played real good, and I know we can improve in the playoffs.”

The Bulldogs’ diversity on offense led to quick, easy points early, as the home team took a 35-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Kamron Sandlin enjoys the endless offensive weapons surrounding him. He takes pride in accomplishing a team goal and making history.

“I knew it was going to happen (going undefeated in the regular season),” said Sandlin, who finished the first half 6-9 for 144 yards with 2 TD passing and one rushing. “I feel I just got to keep leading my team we’ll be great.”

One of his weapons, Malachi Taylor, ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

“If we run the ball, we get a lot of yards,” he said.

“If we pass it, we get the same amount of yards,” receiver Jamarius Billingsley added.

Cleburne County began the season with high hopes and a talented roster led by junior quarterback Kyler McGrinn. However, head coach Joby Burns couldn’t stop the endless amount of injuries, which included a season-ending ACL tear for McGrinn.

Burns knows coaching comes with highs and lows. However, the pain of watching players you teach to become young men struggle makes you wonder where the light went.

“When things are rough, and things are hard, you just gotta keep doing the right thing,” the fourth-year Tigers head coach said. “It’s just life. It’s tough on these guys and not fun going through, but if this helps us grow, it’s worth it.”

Meanwhile, fifth-year Anniston coach Rico White understands the significance of going undefeated and the expectations that come with it.

“It feels great.,” he said. “Hard work pays off. With a veteran club, we kind of expect that, so it’s been a great season so far.”

What is the most significant difference between last season and this year?

“Maturity, and always focusing and trying to do the right thing.,” White said. “It all starts at practice and working hard, and holding each other accountable. We are not worried about other teams. We are doing what we are supposed to do. The players watch each other.”

The Bulldogs are off next week. They are projected to host Hale County, the No. 4 team from Region 3, in the first-round of the playoffs.

Alexandria 69, Talladega 21

TALLADEGA — Ty Brown threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a team-high 148 yards and a score for the Valley Cubs. T.K. Downie was the recepient of three Brown touchdown passes and Antonio Ross ran for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score. threw

ALEX (69) TALL (21) 19 1st Downs 10 26-343 Rushes-yds 18-92 4-5-0 Comp-Att-Int 9-18-1 103 Passing yds 260 0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0 Punts-avg 3-14.0 5-40 Penalties-yds 2-20

Alexandria (5-4) 28 21 7 13 – 69 Talladega (0-9) 0 0 7 14 – 21

A: TK Downie 35 pass from Ty Barker (Cleat Forrest kick), 6:46 1Q

A: Ty Brown 11 run (Cleat Forrest kick), 3:35 1Q

A: Antonio Ross 24 run (Cleat Forrest kick), 0:16 1Q

A: TK Downie 22 pass from Ty Barker (Cleat Forrest kick), 0:03 1Q

A: Antonio Ross 14 run (Cleat Forrest kick), 6:08 2Q

A: TK Downie 15 pass from Ty Barker (Cleat Forrest kick), 4:35 2Q

A: DaMarkus Williams 31 pass from Ty Brown (Luis Torres kick), 1:19 2Q

A: Elijah Hunter 25 run (Luis Torres kick), 6:04 3Q

T: Ellis 80 pass from Cunningham (Jackson Burrel kick), 2:50 3Q

A: Elijah Hunter 1 run (kick failed), 8:20 4Q

T: Wilson 78 pass from Cunningham (Cunningham run), 5:25 4Q

A: Antonio Ross 80 kickoff return (Luis Torres kick), 2:00 4Q

T: Wilson 57 pass from Cunningham (kick failed), 0:00 4Q

Jacksonville 48, White Plains 14

G Turner rushed for 15y yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Jim Ogle passed for 113 yards and two scores as the Golden Eagles opened a 48-7 halftime lead and then turned over the game to their reserves.

Jacksonville (7-2, 4-2) 28 20 0 0 – 48 White Plains (2-7, 1-5) 0 7 7 0 – 14

J: G Turner 4 run (Mason Terrell kick), 8:38 1Q

J: Kydric Fisher 38 pass from Jim Ogle (Mason Terrell), 7:28 1Q

J: G Turner 6 run (Mason Terrell kick), 2:27 1Q

J: G Turner 80 run (Mason Terrell kick), 1:09 1Q

J: Kydric Fisher 14 pass from Jim Ogle (Mason Terrell kick), 6:59 2Q

J:: Trent Jackson 10 run (Mason Terrell kick), 2:45 2Q

J: G Turner 91 kickoff return (Tanaka Wilson kick), 2:22 2Q

WP: Patrick Sams 31 pass from Dylan Barksdale (kick good), 0:21 2Q

WP: Collin Spivey 66 pass (kick good), 3:25 3Q

Handley 49, Munford 14

By Brant Locklier

For East Alabama Sports Today



ROANOKE — Jay Haynes rushed for 98 yards snd three first-quarter touchdowns, Elijah Goss rushed for 129 yards and two TDs, and quarterback Cannon Kyles threw for a second to lead Handley.

After a quick promising start, things went terribly wrong for Munford. Quarterback Sylvester Smith took the first play from scrimmage for a 65-yard touchdown and the Lions were off and running.

But four plays later Haynes tied the game with a 27-yard run of his own. The Tigers would then score on their next four plays to open up a 35-7 lead. Haynes scored on runs of 25 and 32 yards, Kyles threw a 54-yard scoring pass to Ayden Robertson and Jay Lewis scored on a 35-yard run.

The news got worse for the Lions. Smith, a University of Tennessee commitment and recent selection to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, was knocked out of the game with a possible concussion. Back-up quarterback BJ Anderson was already out for the season, starting running back Tank Edmundson was out of the game and center Logan Smith was out for the season.

That left running back Riley Brown to play quarterback. The Lions had nothing left on offense or defense at this point. The game settled down into the Tigers’ reserves and Munford’s struggling offense midway through the second quarter until the end of the game.

Elijah Goss scored on runs of 68 and 18 and Munford’s Brown ran for 58 yards and a score.

Munford wraps up its season next week with a Thursday night home game against Ashville. Handley will be off next week. Both teams will be in the first round of the Class 4A play-offs. Munford’s four losses this season have been to top 8 teams In Class 4A.

MUN (14) HAND (49) 7 1st Downs 18 41-203 Rushes-yds 37-349 0-2-0 Comp-Att-Int 3-3-0 0 Passing yds 82 5-3 Fumbles-lost 1-1 5-27.6 Punts-avg 2=34.0 7-65 Penalties-yds 10-85

Munford (5-4, 3-3) 7 0 0 7 – 14 Handley (9-1, 5-1) 28 15 6 0 – 49

M: Sylvester Smith 65 run (Dakota Frank kick), 11:36 1Q

H: Jay Haynes 7 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 10:11 1Q

H: Jay Haynes 25 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 6:34 1Q

H: Jamerqui Lewis 36 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 3:19 1Q

H: Jay Haynes 37 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 1:07 1Q

H: Ayden Robertson 54 pass from Cannon Kyles (Jordan West pass from Cannon Kyles), 5:19 2Q

H: Elijah Goss 18 run (Landon Bozeman kick), 2:57 2Q

H: Elijah Goss 67 run (kick failed), 11:35 3Q

M: Kadarian McCoy 58 run (Dakota Frank kick), 3:16 4Q

Cherokee County 40, Ashville 0

CENTRE — Jacob Cornejo rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns, Jack Amos rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and Tae Diamond rushed for 105 yards and a score for the Warriors. Cherokee County rushed for 395 yards as a team.

ASH (0) CHER (40) 11 1st Downs 19 52-142 Rushes-yds 38-395 0-2-0 Comp-Att-Int 4-6-0 0 Passing yds 38 1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-37.3 Punts-avg 1-43.0 4-35 Penalties-yds 11-95

Ashville (2-7, 1-5) 0 0 0 0 – 0 Cherokee County (8-1, 5-1) 13 6 14 7 – 40

C: Jacob Cornejo 25 run (kick failed)

C: Tae Diamond 38 run (Will Frampton kick)

C: Jack Amos 6 run (kick failed)

C: Jacob Cornejo 37 run (Will Frampton kick)

C: Jack Amos 3 run (Will Frampton kick)

C: Jacob Cornejo 15 run (Will Frampton kick)