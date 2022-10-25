Candle mum on Finn, but not what lies ahead for Toledo football

It was not a Sunday funday for the Toledo Rockets.

A malaise fell over the Larimer Athletic Complex on Sunday afternoon as UT rewatched Saturday’s loss at Buffalo, a game the Rockets had in hand as they entered the fourth quarter with a 27-10 lead.

And the worst came last, the final play of the game when not only Toledo’s chance to win came to an end but quarterback Dequan Finn suffered an injury to what appeared to be his throwing shoulder.

“We have to keep that guy off the ground,” offensive lineman Vinny Sciury said Monday, still with a tinge of frustration in his voice.

Coach Jason Candle was vague in assessing Finn’s status for Saturday’s game at Eastern Michigan, using the words “to be determined.” Finn spent most of the day Sunday and Monday in the training room, according to Candle, trying to get healthy enough to practice.

“It’ll probably be a wait-and-see thing all week,” Candle added. “He’s got a lot of things going on right now. We’ll see how it goes.”

If Finn can’t go, Tucker Gleason is the probable starter.

The current situation isn’t unprecedented, as Candle said Finn’s missed Tuesday practices before this season, with Gleason and true freshman John Alan Richter taking the first-team reps.

This also isn’t the first time Toledo’s dealt with an excruciating loss. A month ago, the Rockets had a fourth-quarter comeback of their own, only to cede the lead to San Diego State in the final minutes. The loss came one week after a 77-21 beatdown at Ohio State, and with consecutive defeats entering Mid-American Conference play, morale outside the walls of Larimer was low.

Inside was a different story. UT regrouped, blocked out the noise, and won three consecutive games by three touchdowns — and the Rockets were on their way to a fourth until last week’s collapse.

“We all came together and knew we were better than that and could execute at a high level,” edge rusher Jamal Hines said. “We said, ‘That’s what we’re going to do from here on out,’ which we did for the next three weeks.”

The same attitude is permeating the football facility this week.

“Instead of big picture,” Sciury said, “we’re thinking about the next week. Instead of thinking we want to do all this, we want to win a MAC championship, we want to go to this bowl game, we’re thinking Eastern Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Michigan.”

In the social media age, disapproval is only a fingertip away, especially after a loss. UT has a passionate fan base that isn’t shy about sharing their feelings. To keep the negativity to a minimum, Candle said players understand that you can’t live in a world of accepting criticism from people from which you wouldn’t ask advice.

Despite the doom and gloom, which mostly exists because of the uncertainty surrounding Finn, Toledo is still in first place alone atop the MAC West standings. If the Rockets win out, they will play in Detroit. If the College Football Playoff and a New Year’s Six bowl are out of the question, winning a conference title becomes the No. 1 objective.

“Everything we want is still in front of us,” Sciury said. “If you had told us before the season that we’d be [in late October] and we could still win a MAC championship if we win our next few games, we’re right where we want to be. The panic button is not getting pressed.”

There was an all-business air to Larimer, seen outwardly in Candle and extending to his players. Toledo’s goals are in front of them and the first step is getting revenge on Eastern Michigan, which beat the Rockets in the Glass Bowl last season.

The approach is one game at a time for UT to reach its preferred destination — Ford Field and the MAC championship game. A bullseye is on the Rockets’ back, and they know it.

“We’re aware that we’re leading our side of the MAC and that we’re in the driver’s seat,” Hines said. “There are a lot of teams coming for us. In order for us to stay in the driver’s seat, we have to come out every week and take care of business.”