Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen Among 2022 CMA Awards Performers

By Jessica Nicholson, Billboard
 2 days ago

The Nov. 9 broadcast will open with a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn.

Carrie Underwood Jason Davis/Getty Images
The first round of performers for the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards was announced Tuesday morning, and it includes a mix of veteran hitmakers and rising artists.

This year’s performer lineup includes Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band. This year’s show will be co-hosted by two-time CMA entertainer of the year winner Bryan, and NFL star Peyton Manning.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air Nov. 9 from Nashville. The ABC broadcast will open with a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. Bryan will perform his new single “Country On,” while current five-time nominee Carly Pearce will perform a song from her recent album 29: Written in Stone.

Lambert, the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history, who has three nominations this year including entertainer of the year, will perform “Geraldene” from her album Palomino, which is nominated for album of the year.

Underwood, who also has three nominations this year including entertainer of the year, will perform her new single “Hate My Heart.” As previously confirmed by Billboard, Ballerini will team with Pearce and Clarkson to perform Ballerini’s new song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”

Wallen, who receives his first CMA entertainer of the year nod this year, will perform his latest chart-topper “You Proof.” The singer, who was caught on camera last year using a racial slur and subsequently apologized, was initially banned from performing at events like the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, but in recent months he performed at the 2022 BBMAs and was honored with the Academy of Country Music’s Milestone Award in August.

Three-time CMA Awards nominee this year HARDY will be joined by Wilson, the top nominee this year with six nods, for their duet “wait in the truck.”

Meanwhile, CMA vocal group of the year nominee Zac Brown Band will team with reigning CMA new artist of the year Allen and blues guitarist King to perform the single “Out in the Middle.” Additional performers and presenters for CMAs will be announced in the coming weeks.

The winners of this year’s awards show will be determined via a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot is open now for CMA members, with voting for the final ballot set to close on Friday.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com. The Hollywood Reporter staff contributed to this report.

