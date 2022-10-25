Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police provide an update on dog biting incident at Meyer Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has updated the incident where a dog bit a juvenile at Meyer Park on Monday, October 17. After investigating, officers determined the dog bite was inflicted by a relative’s dog inside of a private residence, not at Meyer Park.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
Fox11online.com
Neenah teacher surprised with $12,000 grant
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A Neenah high school science teacher is among a few across the country to receive a grant for her innovative teaching ideas. Emily Bennett was surprised with a $12,000 check Thursday from the Voya Unsung Heroes Awards to fund a hydroponics lab for her students. The school's...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
Fox11online.com
Shawano businesses bring Halloween fun to Main Street
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Students in Shawano got a little taste of Halloween Wednesday. The students and staff of Sacred Heart Catholic School held their Halloween Spirit Parade. Students and staff got into their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated at businesses near the school. Stubborn Brothers, Old Glory Candy, Associated Bank, Fire...
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
Fox11online.com
Grants will have a positive impact on women, girls in Green Bay area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nearly a dozen area nonprofits aimed at positively impacting women and girls received more than $81,000 in grants. The Women's Fund of Greater Green Bay issued the grants to the 11 nonprofits. The grant recipients are:. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay | Girls...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
Fox11online.com
Bonfire victim: Brandon's aunt says after talking to him, he sounds like himself
(WLUK) -- We continue to receive updates from Brandon Brzeczkowski Aunt Jen. Brandon was severely injured in that bonfire explosion in Shawano County on October 14th. The family shared more photos of Brandon with us- doing what he loves- hunting. Jen talked to Brandon Tuesday night- saying his voice finally...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay dominates the paint in exhibition win over UW-Oshkosh
Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball team was dominant in their exhibition game, defeating UW-Oshkosh 83-51. The Phoenix scored 64 points in the paint, as they were led by Maddy Schreiber's 13 points. Hailey Oskey, Callie Genke, and Jenna Guyer each chipped in 10 points. The Titans were...
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay’s second Popeyes on east side will open soon: Streetwise
GREEN BAY – After a year of delay, the people of Green Bay will get to enjoy Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Cajun fries and its other items early next month. Popeyes has been in the works at 1979 Main St. − where Wally’s Spot Supper Club had been until it closed in July − since April last year. Franchise owner Marc Rodriguez said the restaurant was supposed to open last year, but shipping delays and supply chain issues slowed down construction.
Fox11online.com
How to safely inspect your child's Halloween candy
(WLUK) -- The countdown to Halloween is on. Soon many kids will be heading door-to-door and local officials want to make sure parents aren't tricked this year when it comes to their kids' candy. Officer Joseph Benoit the Community Policing Coordinator with the Neenah Police Department offers some tips. You...
Fox11online.com
Thousands of brook trout to be released into Lakewood waters
LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- Thousands of little trout are on their own in the Northwoods after being released into streams in the area. Inside the Lakewood Fish Hatchery, about 6,500 brook trout are getting ready to leave. "Moving day in northern Oconto County. We're working with our cooperator group, Northern Oconto...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Announces Grand Openings of East Side & West Side Wellness Centers
The Greater Green Bay YMCA is inviting everyone to attend the Ribbon Cutting ceremonies at both the East Side and West Side YMCA Wellness Centers:. East Side Wellness Center: Tuesday, November 1st, 4:30pm. Once the ribbons have been cut, the next item on your calendar should be the Open House...
