Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York
There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to have a big season, coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance. The team overachieved in the eyes of many, as Luka Doncic had an inspired playoff run to lead the Mavericks as far as they made it. The team will hope that Luka Doncic is good enough to make the Mavs successful every season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs. Nets never done in his career
With multiple accolades and an NBA championship already under his belt, there’s no question Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to becoming one of the league’s all-time greats. He continued that ascent on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo scored 43 points against the Nets just a couple of days after […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs. Nets never done in his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Where that s–t at?’ Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Nash ejection, going off at refs
Steve Nash got his first ejection as an NBA head coach on Wednesday night after going off at the referees, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by his coach’s animated reaction. In fact, it seems he has been waiting for it. In his postgame presser following...
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony
The Orlando Magic are the lone winless team in the Eastern Conference, but that is hardly their biggest concern right now. They have to deal with loads of injuries to key players. The most recent Magic player to hit the injury report is Cole Anthony. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anthony […] The post Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 shocking Hornets stats without LaMelo Ball show unexpected potential
By no stretch are the Charlotte Hornets a better team without LaMelo Ball. Let’s get that out of the way right now. Still, the Hornets are putting up some impressive stats through their first four games of the 2022-23 season with Ball sidelined. Miles Bridges is also out, maybe for good, and Terry Rozier has […] The post 5 shocking Hornets stats without LaMelo Ball show unexpected potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ hot start dampened with unfortunate Damian Lillard injury
The Portland Trail Blazers’ 4-0 start may soon seem like a fever dream in Rip City. The silver lining of Damian Lillard’s hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday’s home loss to the Miami Heat, though? Portland’s franchise player won’t be sidelined too long. Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM reported on Thursday that Lillard will be out […] The post Blazers’ hot start dampened with unfortunate Damian Lillard injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James posts yet another cryptic Instagram statement after Lakers' 0-4 start
All is not well in the land of the Los Angeles Lakers, and LeBron James apparently has a thing or two to say about that. A day after a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets to fall to 0-4 on the season, the Lakers star posted a video of himself dunking during the game with a pointed message: "How long will you be taken for granted....."
‘He can’t be worried’: Damian Lillard drops CJ McCollum truth bomb on Anfernee Simons
Trading away CJ McCollum last season signaled a changing of the guard for Damian Lillard the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a huge shakeup that felt necessary after several years of coming up short. But it was also made easier to stomach thanks to the emergence of rising star Anfernee Simons.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr reveals why Warriors fans need not worry about Klay Thompson’s shooting woes
His ongoing ramp-up toward a normal minutes load isn’t the only reason Klay Thompson has struggled in the season’s earliest going. As Steve Kerr remembers it, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has never been an especially good starter in his decorated career—even before it was put on hold for two-and-half years by an ACL tear […] The post Steve Kerr reveals why Warriors fans need not worry about Klay Thompson’s shooting woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
