WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County’s District Attorney has announced charges against a man accused of “double voting” in the November 2020 election. Edward A. Malnar has been charged with Felony Election Fraud and Obstructing an Officer for allegedly voting twice on Nov. 3, 2020.
radioplusinfo.com
10-27-22 in-person early voting underway
In-person early voting started this week in Wisconsin marking the start of the final two-week push to Election Day. Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg says a lot of people have been voting early this week. Freiberg says with all of the lawsuits that have been taking place over the past several months there may be some confusion about the absentee voting process. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July banned absentee ballot drop boxes located anywhere other than in a local election clerk’s office.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 25 & 26, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 25 & Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Verdict Reached In Trial Of Man Who Plowed Into Christmas Parade
A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man who plowed into a Christmas parade.
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
Aurora man extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering mother
An Aurora man has been extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering his mother earlier this year. A Kane County judge set bail at $2 million for Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, who faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
Reddit User Posing As Juror In Waukesha Trial Comes Clean After Judge Gets The Cops Involved
A Reddit post supposedly written by an anonymous juror stalled the alleged Waukesha Christmas parade killer’s trial Tuesday, only for its creator to claim it was “all a prank” after the judge referred the matter to police. After concluding arguments had ended, Judge Jennifer Dorow announced at about
waupacanow.com
Man accused of domestic violence
A New London man is accused of whipping his girlfriend with a belt, beating her repeatedly, spitting in her face and brainwashing her. Trenton A. Swortz, 26, is charged with first-degree reckless injury, reckless endangerment with a weapon, intimidation of a victim with use of force, strangulation, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and two counts of felony bail jumping.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/25/22 FDL County Vehicle Pursuit
A 25-year-old Oshkosh man is facing charges after leading a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy on a brief vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon. The deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding past other vehicles on Lakeshore Drive near County Highway N in the Town of Friendship. The vehicle picked up speed as it neared the City of Fond du Lac and the pursuit was terminated. But the deputy was able to get a license plate number. The Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and New Holstein Police received consent to search a residence in New Holstein. The Oshkosh man was found hiding inside that residence. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of fleeing, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and marijuana possession and on a warrant from the Department of Corrections. The chase covered four miles.
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick." He won't let the judge get a word in. He won't even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his...
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
seehafernews.com
Two minors facing Charges For Stealing Vehicle From Manitowoc Residence
Two minors are facing charges for stealing a vehicle from a Manitowoc residence Monday morning. The victim had come home to his residence in the 800 block of Schroeder Drive around 3:30 p.m. and discovered that his 2022 Mazda CX-5 had been stolen from his garage. He called police who...
WISN
MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
