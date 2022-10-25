On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO