Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
“What bad deals?” – Stephen A. Smith Unleashed in Kanye West’s Recent Comments on the Jewish People
Kanye West is always making the headlines for a number of reasons. The Flashing Lights hitmaker is one of the most influential rappers and producers of our generation. Now and then, the rapper is in the limelight for his questionable opinions on various topics. Over the past few months, the rapper’s behavior has turned a lot of people, including his family and friends, against him. Kanye has become subject to criticism as a number of celebrities and known personalities have called out the rapper for his actions. And recently, even sports television personality Stephen A. Smith is unhappy over Kanye’s opinion on Jewish people.
“I don’t condone any hurt” – Jaylen Brown Continues Working With Kanye West Even After Controversies Are on High Stakes
Kanye West, who goes by his legal name Ye, has been the most trending topic in Hollywood, especially after he and Kim Kardashian separated. The Yeezy owner is steeped in controversies, getting negative attention from people all over the world. However, this month has turned out more catastrophic for the rapper as he made several antisemitic comments in recent interviews. The fashion designer and entrepreneur is continuously facing backlash while many companies are cutting ties with him.
“Hate speech is never ok” – Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Kanye West for His Controversial Comments
Just when we thought it could not get any worse, Kanye West once again shook the internet with his yet another anti-Semitic and hateful remark. It will not be wrong to say that the Donda rapper’s actions have led to many entities and dear ones isolating him. After his notoriously controversial and provoking tweets on Jews, various industries and business partners have cut ties with him. In addition to that, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian also joined forces against him to lend her support to the victims of West’s outrageous hatred.
