“That Georgia Viaduct saved our lives”- Ryan Reynolds Shared How a Vancouver Overpass Eased the Making of ‘Deadpool’

If there is one thing we all can be grateful for, to the entertainment industry, it is the massive number of shows and movies they provide us with. Every once in a while, there comes a movie or a series that completely leaves the fans in awe. Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds, is one such film. The Merc with a Mouth gave the audience a unique experience of witnessing an unfiltered and brutally honest superhero. While Deadpool 3 in itself is a very anticipated film, the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine took the internet by storm.

3 DAYS AGO