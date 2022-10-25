“That Georgia Viaduct saved our lives”- Ryan Reynolds Shared How a Vancouver Overpass Eased the Making of ‘Deadpool’

Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
purewow.com
Hugh Jackman Sends Ryan Reynolds a Birthday Message in Comical New Video on Instagram
For years, Hollywood pals Hugh Jackman, 54, and Ryan Reynolds, 46, have trolled each other on social media, and while it's been a minute since we've seen these two interact, we just got a welcome new video from Jackman in honor of Reynolds's birthday. The X-Men actor posted a comical...
netflixjunkie.com
Hugh Jackman’s Unexpected Return Alongside Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 3’ Made Fans Go Crazy
If there is one thing we all can be grateful for, to the entertainment industry, it is the massive number of shows and movies they provide us with. Every once in a while, there comes a movie or a series that completely leaves the fans in awe. Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds, is one such film. The Merc with a Mouth gave the audience a unique experience of witnessing an unfiltered and brutally honest superhero. While Deadpool 3 in itself is a very anticipated film, the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine took the internet by storm.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
Karate Kid’s Ralph Macchio Responds To Criticism Over The Movie Being Too White, Explains How It Was ‘Ahead Of Its Time’
Ralph Macchio was known for starring in the 1984 martial arts film The Karate Kid where a New Jersey teen learns from his Okinawan native handyman how to defend himself against bullies using karate. The hit Netflix series Cobra Kai continues to honor the ‘80s films as the story grows. But after criticism came that The Karate Kid is too white, Ralph Macchio believes the 80’s classic was actually “ahead of its time.”
netflixjunkie.com
“This man’s a maniac”- Wrexham Official Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for His Hasty and Unencumbered Behavior With the Club
Ryan Reynolds is a man of many credits. Despite having a successful career in acting, he is also a profitable businessman. From having a stake in a Gin producing company to owning a mobile company, the Deadpool actor is a multi-industry genius. He is also the co-owner of the oldest Welsh Soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C., along with Rob McElhenney. While Ryan is highly focused on making Wrexham the very best, the actor once unknowingly revealed a big secret about the club.
netflixjunkie.com
A List of Every Fairytale Hallmark Movie That Royal Meghan Markle Starred In
Meghan Markle actually starred in Hallmark movies before becoming a Royal. The actress is most known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits alongside Gabriel Macht. However, she had to take an exit from her career and have a long pause since entering the British Royal family.
Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
netflixjunkie.com
“I’m the best there is” – Hugh Jackman Hums and Makes a Wish for Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday and It’s Hilarious
Over the years, we have witnessed a variety of frenemies in Hollywood. From Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the film industry has some of the most interesting frenemy pairs. However, the list of frenemies in Hollywood is incomplete without Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The Deadpool star and Wolverine share a very interesting relationship.
Hugh Jackman Has A Funny Nickname For Deadpool 3, And You Know Ryan Reynolds Will Hate It
Hugh Jackman revealed the alternate title he's given Deadpool 3, and it's sure to irk Ryan Reynolds.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
netflixjunkie.com
“I don’t have anyone dictating me” – When Ryan Reynolds Spilled the Secret to His Incredible Sense of Humor
Whether on or off screen, Ryan Reynolds never needed a script to be funny because this is the most efficient characteristic of his personality. The Canadian-born actor just manages to be hysterical and sarcastic at the perfect moment. From making fans laugh on the internet to volunteering for social causes, he is a fan-favorite star. His comical side is particularly adored because no matter what, the banters always work on people.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Kim Kardashian Joked About Pete Davidson Being ‘Such a Diva’ Ahead of Split, Addressed His Decision Not to Appear on Her Show
Poking fun at her man. While getting ready for an event, Kim Kardashian couldn’t hide her surprise at then-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s routine. “Who knew he was such a diva? We have a grooming team, a styling team and a tailor. Isn’t that funny?” the Skims founder, 42, told her glam squad during a new episode of her Hulu reality series on Thursday, October 27. “I thought he would go in a hoodie.”
Tim Burton Says He’s Done Making Disney Movies, Calls Company a ‘Horrible Big Circus’
Anyone hoping for a sequel to Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” shouldn’t hold their breath. Speaking at the Lumière Festival in Lyon after receiving the Prix Lumière, Burton revealed that the 2019 film likely marked the end of his long-running creative relationship with Disney (via Deadline). He began his film career as an animator at Disney before Warner Bros. hired him to make his live-action directorial debut on “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.” He returned to work with Disney on films like “Ed Wood,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frankenweenie,” and most recently, “Dumbo.” Burton believes that the entertainment landscape has shifted to the...
netflixjunkie.com
“He’d given up”- How Ryan Reynolds Was Rather Sceptic About Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Return
September changed the trajectory for the Marvel fandom in a massive way as Ryan Reynolds announced the release of Deadpool 3. While the release of the film is a piece of big news in itself, interestingly, Ryan also announced that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. But do you know it took a lot of effort for Ryan to convince Jackman?
ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
Comments / 0