Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
Wausau area births, Oct. 25
Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
2 Wood County campgrounds to close for season on Oct. 31
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on Oct. 31. According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, Dexter County Park campground will remain open until Nov. 28. The second and third loops will remain open and will be available for camping by reservation only. Dump stations are still available but all water filling stations have been shut down for the season. Dexter has a heated shower building that will remain open until closing.
Wausau area obituaries October 24, 2022
Terrance (Terry, TJ, Lucky) James Lach passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 while in Hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. Terry began a long and painful fight with bone cancer in 2020, shortly after the death of his beloved wife of 52 years, Annette (Heinz) Lach.
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
Hello, My Name Is: Sara Mlodik
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no secret. Sara Mlodik loves to run. The D.C. Everest junior loves it so much that she’s raced past the one who instilled that love in her. “My mom, she did cross country late high school and in college and she convinced me to go out for cross country in eighth grade,” said Sara. “I really enjoyed it, most out of any of my sports.”
Waupaca’s stranger things
Waupaca attained pop culture fame when an actor in the television series “Stranger Things” wore a T-shirt of a leaping whitetail buck with the words: Waupaca, Wis. The now-trendy T-shirt can be purchased online from a variety of purveyors. The show takes place in small-town Indiana and a group of young friends experience unexplainable supernatural forces.
Body of missing man found in Langlade County
Potato pierogis can be the perfect comfort food on a cool fall day. Celebrate Halloween with spooky and fun recipes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers’ Association. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Food historian, author brings ‘High on the Hog’ to UW-Stevens Point campuses. Weekday Sunrise 7...
Children’s Wisconsin offers numerous programs to help struggling parents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been called the hardest job in the world. And most people would agree parenting comes with its share of challenges. Children’s Wisconsin has six family resource centers: Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Rhinelander, Wausau and Janesville. It’s a place where parents can learn to be...
Republican candidates join ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of Republicans is traveling across Wisconsin as part of the ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour.’. Wednesday, Senator Patrick Testin along with the republican candidate for the 29th State Senate District, Cory Tomczyk, and others rallied support leading up to the November 8 Primary Election. The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate said the event highlights the importance of maintaining a strong Republican majority in Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Cool, but near-average with an extended period of dry weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High temps cooler on Tuesday, but closer to average near 50. Can’t rule out a possible stray showers to develop Tuesday afternoon, but much of the rain to remain dry. Expect clouds and less breezy winds. A stretch of dry weather on tap over the...
Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal
KESHENA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the acquisition of over 56,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties. The forest is proposed as a public recreational space for outdoor activities as...
Headliners announced for Hodag Country Fest
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Hodag Country Fest announced headliners for Hodag Country Festival 2023. Tyler Hubbard, Martina McBride and LOCASH are the headliners for next year's festival. Hubbard will be performing on Thursday, McBride will be performing on Friday and LOCASH will be performing on Sunday. No headliner has been announced...
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are seeing a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. About a dozen vehicles on the east side have been broken into. Patrol Officer Ben Price said it’s common for break-ins to go in phases. Meaning the department would have a long stretch without seeing any vehicle break-ins and then sometimes a lot at once.
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of fraud after a woman lost $400 in a scam. Investigators said on Oct. 25 the woman thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. The recipient turned out to be a scammer posing as a family member. The gift card was immediately drained. The case is now inactive due to leads.
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 could reach a plea deal in the case, avoiding a jury trial. Online court records show a plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Dane County Circuit Court. David...
