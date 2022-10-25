MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The national release of the documentary about the Clotilda slave ship is creating a lot of buzz. It's called Descendant and it is now showing on Netflix. The documentary gives a history lesson about the last slave ship to arrive in the United States, and about the people who settled in what is now known as Africatown. The documentary was also shown this weekend at the Saenger and the Crescent Theatres. The documentary raised questions about justice and whether this community is able to forgive and forget. There were a lot of emotions as people left the theaters this weekend, they say the descendants of enslaved people deserve better economically, environmentally, and legally.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO