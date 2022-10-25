Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Miss University of Mobile
Michaella Johnson, a senior from Van Wert, Ohio, will graduate from the University of Mobile spring of 2023 with her BFA in Performance and Musical Theatre. As Miss University of Mobile 2023, Michaella represents the university through her social platform initiative, The Best of Both Worlds, where Michaella works to teach others about the beauty of biracialism and interracial relationships and create joy-filled conversations. After graduation, Michaella plans to pursue her Master’s in Musical Theatre and then pursue a career in film and on-stage theatre based in Atlanta and along the east coast.
Inside, and underneath one of ‘The Best Haunted Hotels in America’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Malaga Inn in downtown Mobile is said to have some guests, who never leave. Ghosts at the historic family-run hotel are just as notorious as the inn itself. It was built as twin townhomes, in 1862. In the 1960s, the twins became one. “My grandmother, my great aunt and my […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
WALA-TV FOX10
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Middle School students had a special guest stop by today. But he’s not just any guest-- he’s hailing from Washington, D.C.’s Library of Congress. Author and speaker Jason Reynolds brought a message of hope-- that every person has a story worth...
WALA-TV FOX10
5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner
The following information was provided by event organizers:. 5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner. Pre-game Meet and Greet Happy Hour, 5 pm to 6 pm. This is a football-themed event with BBQ, cocktails, entertainment, and great conversation! Each year features a panel of football personalities, former players, and affiliates, entertaining us with some of their favorite football stories! It’s November, so we’re going to talk about the biggest game of the year, the Iron Bowl. We have a talented panel. You’ll truly get some credible analysis of players, games, and predictions. Jim Nagy, a former recruiter for the Seattle Seahawks and currently the Executive Director of Senior Bowl. Taylor Zarzour, a Mobile native and St. Paul’s graduate, will be the master of ceremonies and moderator. He currently works at ESPN as a play-by-play commentator for college football.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mourning the loss of the “Meat Boss” Benny Chinnis
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is mourning the Meat Boss. The restaurant announced Monday that its owner, Benny Chinnis lost his battle with cancer. His wife Dara described him as hard-working with a big heart. “He was huge. Just larger than life. He was very giving. He was a friend...
utv44.com
Trunk-or-Treat at Bishop State
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bishop State Community College invites the community to attend their Trunk-or-Treat event at Bishop State’s Main Campus on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The parking lot will be filled with excitement as students and kids from all over the community...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
Pet of the Week: Scruffy terrier needs calm home and warm lap
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly.
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
atmorenews.com
51 years of ‘faithful service’
A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24. Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm. WKRG News 5 has teamed […]
WPMI
Release of Clotilda documentary stirs up conversation about reparations
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The national release of the documentary about the Clotilda slave ship is creating a lot of buzz. It's called Descendant and it is now showing on Netflix. The documentary gives a history lesson about the last slave ship to arrive in the United States, and about the people who settled in what is now known as Africatown. The documentary was also shown this weekend at the Saenger and the Crescent Theatres. The documentary raised questions about justice and whether this community is able to forgive and forget. There were a lot of emotions as people left the theaters this weekend, they say the descendants of enslaved people deserve better economically, environmentally, and legally.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blount football player reunited with championship rings years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heartwarming story, a former Blount football player was reunited with his high school championship rings. Higel Harris says he lost the two rings years ago after they slipped off his fingers during a Mardi Gras parade. Well, last week a unique discovery led to a...
Watch: Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
A former high school football star who lost two championship rings during a Mardi Gras parade was reunited with his lost items when they were found by a man using a metal detector six years later.
UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair hires workers to help set up before opening day Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are just a few days away from the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off in Mobile. Officials put out a call for help on Facebook, looking for workers to help set everything up before all the fun begins. Lots of folks lined up early, ready...
Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
Group bridging gaps in mental healthcare in Mobile, Baldwin Counties
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mental health has been called an invisible killer that can hide until it’s too late. It may be hard to find help. A group of gulf coast healthcare providers met today to try to bridge gaps in care. For the first time in two years, members of the Gulf Coast Mental […]
