A Central New York woman is being charged with menacing after allegedly threatening a person with a knife twice in as many days. New York State Police say they were called on October 9 about a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield in Tompkins County and found 25-year-old Cypress Janna Hill of Groton had kicked in the door of a home, entered and threatened a person with a knife.

GROTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO