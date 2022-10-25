ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 3

Related
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Officers respond to shooting with injuries call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Vote for my candidate: Shelley, McGunnigle, Buttermann, Conole, Denton (Your Letters)

Editor’s note: The deadline for submitting election-related letters is noon Monday, Oct. 31. I was offended by Mike Pellizzari’s letter to the editor dated Oct. 25, 2022, regarding the upcoming Sheriff’s race and his support of Esteban Gonzalez (”Captains group: We need a CEO, not a cop, as Onondaga County sheriff,” Oct. 25, 2022). Pellizzari is currently a police division captain in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a person with obvious command and influence. I am a retired police officer from the village of Baldwinsville Police Department. I do not think it is a good look from a captain, and from someone who is supporting a particular candidate for Sheriff, to already start division between the Sheriff’s Office and a local police department.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Florida man arrested after shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have arrested an individual they believe is responsible for taking part in shots fired incident that occurred late Tuesday night. Ithaca Police say that 19-year-old Travoris D. Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines Florida, was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and was arrested Tuesday. Police […]
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old killed in accident was not licensed to operate motorcycle, troopers say

Salina, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen killed in a crash in Mattydale that also injured a passenger did not have a license to operate a motorcycle, a State Police spokesperson said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, died after his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the passenger side hood of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse in the intersection of LeMoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from State Police.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

12-year-old makes terroristic threat to Auburn school

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Auburn Junior High School told their parent that someone had sent them a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Monday, October 24 a little before 5 p.m., police were notified by the […]
AUBURN, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy