From music to managing jail: Esteban Gonzalez’s unusual path to running for sheriff
Onondaga County, N.Y. – Esteban Gonzalez did not grow up dreaming of being in law enforcement, he dreamed of the arts. Esteban Gonzalez, who has worked at the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, once dreamed of being a professional singer.
MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
Baldwinsville superintendent pleads not guilty to DWI charge; judge suspends his license
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A village court judge on Wednesday suspended the driver’s license of the Baldwinsville school superintendent, who was charged with driving drunk with a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit. Jason Thomson, 48, has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 10, three days...
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
localsyr.com
Officers respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to find missing Jamesville man
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
Vote for my candidate: Shelley, McGunnigle, Buttermann, Conole, Denton (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The deadline for submitting election-related letters is noon Monday, Oct. 31. I was offended by Mike Pellizzari’s letter to the editor dated Oct. 25, 2022, regarding the upcoming Sheriff’s race and his support of Esteban Gonzalez (”Captains group: We need a CEO, not a cop, as Onondaga County sheriff,” Oct. 25, 2022). Pellizzari is currently a police division captain in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a person with obvious command and influence. I am a retired police officer from the village of Baldwinsville Police Department. I do not think it is a good look from a captain, and from someone who is supporting a particular candidate for Sheriff, to already start division between the Sheriff’s Office and a local police department.
Justice delayed again: NY officials make Broadwater wait for payout after wrongful conviction
Syracuse, NY – Anthony Broadwater left a Syracuse courtroom in triumph last year after a 40-year battle for justice over his wrongful conviction decades ago in the rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author. But his exoneration, which made news...
Florida man arrested after shots fired in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have arrested an individual they believe is responsible for taking part in shots fired incident that occurred late Tuesday night. Ithaca Police say that 19-year-old Travoris D. Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines Florida, was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and was arrested Tuesday. Police […]
‘Bug bomb’ at Skyline Apartments sends one person to hospital
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department and its Haz-Mat Response Team responded to Skyline Apartments on James Street this morning after a pesticide “bug bomb” was set off in the complex. Firefighters responded shortly after the 10:33 a.m. call to 753 James St. because the “bug...
16-year-old killed in accident was not licensed to operate motorcycle, troopers say
Salina, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen killed in a crash in Mattydale that also injured a passenger did not have a license to operate a motorcycle, a State Police spokesperson said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, died after his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the passenger side hood of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse in the intersection of LeMoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from State Police.
On the Lookout roundup: What crimes do you need to be aware of in our area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Catalytic Converter Thefts According to the Manlius Police Department, they have been seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts or attempted thefts. Between September 7 – October 13, […]
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
12-year-old makes terroristic threat to Auburn school
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Auburn Junior High School told their parent that someone had sent them a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Monday, October 24 a little before 5 p.m., police were notified by the […]
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. On Monday, he entered an Alford plea to petit larceny where...
Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods on the Southside of Syracuse, police said. Taronn J. Peay, 18, at 8:02 p.m. approached a woman outside of 110 Roney Lane on Oct. 15, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
State police identify Syracuse 16-year-old killed in Mattydale motorcycle crash
Salina, N.Y. -- A Syracuse teen was identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash in Mattydale that sent three others to the hospital Monday night, troopers said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, was killed after he failed to stop at a traffic light and collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse, according to a news release from the State Police.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
