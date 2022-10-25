Editor’s note: The deadline for submitting election-related letters is noon Monday, Oct. 31. I was offended by Mike Pellizzari’s letter to the editor dated Oct. 25, 2022, regarding the upcoming Sheriff’s race and his support of Esteban Gonzalez (”Captains group: We need a CEO, not a cop, as Onondaga County sheriff,” Oct. 25, 2022). Pellizzari is currently a police division captain in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a person with obvious command and influence. I am a retired police officer from the village of Baldwinsville Police Department. I do not think it is a good look from a captain, and from someone who is supporting a particular candidate for Sheriff, to already start division between the Sheriff’s Office and a local police department.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO