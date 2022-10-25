Read full article on original website
Rather than an endlessly reheated nuclear debate, politicians should be powered by the evidence
We should be wary of simple declarations about the increasingly rapid transformation of the electricity grid. The government has been given a sharp reminder of this after leaning too heavily on pre-election modelling that suggested its policies to boost renewable energy could lead to a $275 cut in bills by 2025. You never know when a Vladimir Putin-shaped villain might disrupt international fossil fuel markets, wreck your assumptions and leave you accused of breaking an election pledge.
Choose Energy Leadership in Pennsylvania
This fall, Pennsylvanians will cast their ballots for Senate, governor, and other key races. As the costs of energy and most items have continued to tick up, the stakes couldn’t be higher. To put it simply, the global energy crisis is caused by demand outpacing available supply. Other factors...
China braces for wave of workers fleeing iPhone factory in Covid-hit Zhengzhou
Cities in central China have hastily drawn up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from the world’s largest iPhone factory, amid fears they will spread a coronavirus outbreak from Zhengzhou where the Foxconn plant is based. The city, capital of central Henan province, reported 167 locally...
NATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - NATO on Sunday called on Moscow to urgently renew the U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis.
MAFB History: The role they played during the Cuban Missile Crisis that continues to keep our country safe
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cuban Missile Crisis began on October 14, 1962 after the U.S. photographed Soviet military placing intermediate range ballistic missiles throughout Cuba. According to the 341st Space Wing History Office, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev’s planned deployment of 36 medium range ballistic missiles had a 1,292-mile range...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Aid spending soared to record level in Pacific islands as COVID-19 hit
SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A record $3.3 billion in aid flowed to the Pacific islands in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a 33% increase on the previous year, according to a report released by the Lowy Institute think-tank on Monday.
DoD releases National Defense Strategy, plans to cut two nuclear missile programs
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Department of Defense (DoD) has publicly released their unclassified National Defense Strategy (NDS) and headlines of the Pentagon cutting nuclear missile programs amid Russian tension has many asking what impact this is going to have on Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB). Well, the short answer...
'Zero Emissions' From Electric Vehicles? Here's Why That Claim Has Zero Basis
As California, New York, and other states move to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars, public officials routinely echo the Biden administration’s claim that electric vehicles are a “zero emissions” solution that can significantly mitigate the effects of climate change. Car and energy experts, however, say...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
