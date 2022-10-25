Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins October 31
ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins on October 31. The city's brush pickup program ends on Friday. Crews will cover four leaf removal zones. Starting with Zone A, crews will work their way through each zone, ending with Zone D the week of November 21.
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
22 WSBT
One dead in crash on US 12
ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — A 27-year-old Nappanee man is dead after a violent head on crash near Edwardsburg. The crash happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. on US 12 near Island Drive. Police say Ariel Villa's car went into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit another car. Villa...
abc57.com
YMCA Camp Eberhart to host 3rd annual 'Trunk or Treat' event in Three Rivers Saturday
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a safe and fun way for your kids to do some trick or treating, YMCA Camp Eberhart in Three Rivers, Michigan, has you covered. The camp is hosting their 3rd annual "Trunk or Treat"...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man dead after Cass County crash
An Elkhart man is dead after a two vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened on Wednesday, October 26, at 9 a.m., when police were called to Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, on reports of a crash. Officials say that the Elkhart man, 24-year-old Andres Rivera, turned...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
wfft.com
Man killed in Monday crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
abc57.com
Local officials share Halloween safety tips
ELKHART, Ind., --- Spooky Season is well underway and that means kids trick-or-treating for Halloween. ABC57 spoke with experts about tips to stay safe this year. It’s that time of year where kids can get all dressed up and go trick-or-treating, but in addition to all the fun, safety can be a big concern for parents and officials.
townepost.com
For Love of the Lake
Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
abc57.com
City of Sturgis Styrofoam recycling event to be held November 5
STURGIS, Mich. - The City of Sturgis is hosting a Styrofoam recycling event on November 5 at the Department of Public Services. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and during it, community members can bring in their used polystyrene or other foam with the #6 inside the recycling triangle to be properly disposed of.
abc57.com
Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country
A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
WOWO News
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
abc57.com
Man facing arson charge in apartment fire on South Bend's west side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An apartment building caught fire around 10:40 p.m. on October 25 in the west side of town. The fire was reported to South Bend Fire Department at 10:41 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:23 a.m. on October 26. There have been no injuries reported. Approximately...
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with Saturday morning shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WFFT) - A man involved in a Saturday morning shooting was arrested Monday night. The Goshen Police Department said in a release that Enrique Flores, 21, was arrested around 7:50 p.m. and is facing a charge of attempted murder. The shooting took place in the parking lot of...
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
abc57.com
One dead, three injured in crash on US 12
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
