Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
NBC Sports
How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge
The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Shohei Ohtani?
The time-honored tradition of coming up with trade proposals in the MLB offseason will be even spicier than normal thanks to the presence of Shohei Ohtani. So how can the Red Sox get in the mix? We take a look.
Five Reasons Why the Phillies Will Win the World Series
With the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros beginning on Friday, here are five reasons why the Phillies will take home the title.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Astros arriving in Houston in celebration mode ahead of World Series
The still-unbeaten AL champions made their way back to H-Town and Minute Maid Park after completing their sweep.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner should clean house, fire Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone | Politi
How many October failures will it take? How many years without that 28th world championship? How many better teams have to roll through the Bronx en route to their own glory before owner Hal Steinbrenner does what his father would do — what most owners of resource-rich franchises would do — and finally clean house?
Angels News: Former Manager Joe Maddon on Shohei Ohtani’s Impending Free Agency
Maddon spent a lot of time with Ohtani during his Angels' tenure.
Mike Francesa keeps unloading on the Yankees: ‘A disgrace’
Mike Francesa can’t get over the New York Yankees’ embarrassing performance in the American League Championship Series. The former WFAN host returned to Twitter Thursday to continue airing his grievances. Francesa started with his reaction to the story that Director of Mental Conditioning Chad Bohling forwarded to players...
