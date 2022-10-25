Over the years, weather on Halloween in Baton Rouge has been mostly cooperative. It looks as though 2022 will be a treat for candy collectors as well. The warmest Halloween on record was a just a few years ago when afternoon high temperatures hit 88 degrees in 2016. Back in 1993, morning low temperatures made it down to 30 degrees which was the coldest for the date. Just 24 years of the 92 on record have had measurable rainfall meaning it is dry about 75 percent of the time.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO