FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
brproud.com
Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s fun for everyone. The Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge starting Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. King of the Festival Lance Parker stopped by WVLA studios and said the festival returns after two years. The festival did not take place in the last two years because of the pandemic.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
theadvocate.com
Halloween is here: See what events are happening this weekend in the Baton Rouge area
13th GATE HAUNTED HOUSE: 832 St. Philip St. The longtime, 40,000-square-foot downtown attraction features 13 nightmarish realms and is known for its extreme ultrarealism and detail. General admission, $35; VIP, $75. 13thgate.com. FRIDAY-MONDAY. FRIGHT TRAIL: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 5305 Cameron Road, Scott. Twenty acres of deep, dark, woods...
theadvocate.com
It's the busiest fall fairs and festivals weekend yet; check out our list
There's a new festival in town, specifically in Port Allen, where the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show makes its inaugural run on Saturday. Festivities take place on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive. Presented by Cajun Country...
brproud.com
“It makes my heart full to see the enjoyment from all the children,” Halloween display brings joy to Livingston Parish community
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – August 12, 2016 is a day that many locals may not want to remember. It was the day that “The Great Flood of 2016” started across the Capital Area. Many parishes were affected including East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston. One of the...
brproud.com
Raising Canes River Center upgrades approved by the EBR metro council
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided to approve the $2.3 million upgrades for the Raising Canes River Center. After the vote, Raising Canes General Manager Wanye Hodes says he feels “Very fortunate and it’s wonderful for the community.”. Proposed improvements included...
theadvocate.com
See these Halloween-themed yard decorations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions. Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things'. Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood...
KSLA
Video of painted dress to match artwork by Ponchatoula artist goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to a viral video online, an artist in Ponchatoula is trying to meet the demand of requests coming in all over the world. Mandy Mae Poche is headquartered at her studio, Mandy Mae Fine Art, located on West Pine Street in Downtown Ponchatoula. Her customers are based all over South Louisiana but now she’s shipping off artwork to places as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.
theadvocate.com
A fall harvest wine dinner at City Pork, food truck fest in Port Allen & Kiwanis pancakes are back
Fall's cooler temperatures have inspired a festive mood around the city. City Pork, 18143 Perkins Road, is offering up the perfect event to fit the bill to enjoy the pleasant fall weather. The restaurant will host a Fall Harvest Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The dinner will...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish Library Comic Con returns next year
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Library Comic on is coming back next year!. The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Library Comic Con is scheduled for February 11, 2023. Comic book lovers, movie enthusiasts, or anyone who loves pop culture is invited to show their best cosplay and celebrate.
brproud.com
Trunk or Treats in East Baton Rouge, surrounding parishes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Have a safe, family-friendly Halloween with the kids at a Trunk or Treat in the Capital Region. State Senator Regina Barrow is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours musical in Baton Rouge, LA May 12th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Soul II Soul Tour presale code is now available to our members! This is a great chance for you to buy The Soul II Soul Tour musical tickets ahead of the general public. You don’t want to miss The Soul II Soul Tour’s show in Baton Rouge do...
brproud.com
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Hilton’s First Ever Masquerade Ball is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The beautiful Heidelberg Ballroom at the Hilton Capitol Center downtown Baton Rouge is the setting for the Hilton Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 29th from 7:00pm until 10:00pm. Here’s what you need to know. There will be a 3-hour premium open bar for...
BR prepares for 2022 Fifolet Festival filled with Halloween events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are preparing for the 2022 Fifolet Festival in Baton Rouge. The festival includes a pub crawl in downtown Baton Rouge, a costume ball, a 5k race, the Fifolet Halloween Parade, and a brunch. Below is a schedule for the events taking place during the...
wbrz.com
Halloween weather has had a few tricks over the years
Over the years, weather on Halloween in Baton Rouge has been mostly cooperative. It looks as though 2022 will be a treat for candy collectors as well. The warmest Halloween on record was a just a few years ago when afternoon high temperatures hit 88 degrees in 2016. Back in 1993, morning low temperatures made it down to 30 degrees which was the coldest for the date. Just 24 years of the 92 on record have had measurable rainfall meaning it is dry about 75 percent of the time.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Disabled trailer on I-10 East at I-10/110
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is alerting drivers that the left lane is blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Officials say the traffic incident is due to a disabled tractor-trailer and congestion approaching LA 1 in Port...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
