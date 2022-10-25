ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s fun for everyone. The Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge starting Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. King of the Festival Lance Parker stopped by WVLA studios and said the festival returns after two years. The festival did not take place in the last two years because of the pandemic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
GONZALES, LA
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Raising Canes River Center upgrades approved by the EBR metro council

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided to approve the $2.3 million upgrades for the Raising Canes River Center. After the vote, Raising Canes General Manager Wanye Hodes says he feels “Very fortunate and it’s wonderful for the community.”. Proposed improvements included...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Video of painted dress to match artwork by Ponchatoula artist goes viral

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to a viral video online, an artist in Ponchatoula is trying to meet the demand of requests coming in all over the world. Mandy Mae Poche is headquartered at her studio, Mandy Mae Fine Art, located on West Pine Street in Downtown Ponchatoula. Her customers are based all over South Louisiana but now she’s shipping off artwork to places as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Livingston Parish Library Comic Con returns next year

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Library Comic on is coming back next year!. The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Library Comic Con is scheduled for February 11, 2023. Comic book lovers, movie enthusiasts, or anyone who loves pop culture is invited to show their best cosplay and celebrate.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Trunk or Treats in East Baton Rouge, surrounding parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Have a safe, family-friendly Halloween with the kids at a Trunk or Treat in the Capital Region. State Senator Regina Barrow is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hilton’s First Ever Masquerade Ball is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The beautiful Heidelberg Ballroom at the Hilton Capitol Center downtown Baton Rouge is the setting for the Hilton Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 29th from 7:00pm until 10:00pm. Here’s what you need to know. There will be a 3-hour premium open bar for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Halloween weather has had a few tricks over the years

Over the years, weather on Halloween in Baton Rouge has been mostly cooperative. It looks as though 2022 will be a treat for candy collectors as well. The warmest Halloween on record was a just a few years ago when afternoon high temperatures hit 88 degrees in 2016. Back in 1993, morning low temperatures made it down to 30 degrees which was the coldest for the date. Just 24 years of the 92 on record have had measurable rainfall meaning it is dry about 75 percent of the time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic Alert: Disabled trailer on I-10 East at I-10/110

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is alerting drivers that the left lane is blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Officials say the traffic incident is due to a disabled tractor-trailer and congestion approaching LA 1 in Port...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE

